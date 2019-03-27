Spring into these 10 delicious food events

Warmer weather means one thing.

No, not that flowers are starting to bloom. We mean events for foodies.

From food trucks to the latest wines to family fun, spring in the Valley will feature an event for every kind of food fanatic.

We hand-picked 10 events taking place this spring that you could consider:

1. Spring Wine Festival

When and where: Noon to 5 p.m. April 6 and 7 at Bear Creek Mountain Resort and Conference Center, Macungie.

Details: You can enjoy wine and food samples from more than 40 vendors. With your ticket, you’ll receive a commemorative wine tasting glass, free samples and more.

How much: $25 per guest each day in advance; $30 at the door; designated driver tickets are $5 per guest per day (does not include a commemorative tasting glass.)

Info: bcmountainresort.com/dining

2. Brunch and a Ball Game/Chalk ‘n’ Sip Workshop

When and where: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 at Vynecrest Winery, Breinigsville

Details: You can watch the Phillies take on the Minnesota Twins (game starts at 1:05 p.m.) and enjoy food for purchase from Stuffed to the Grills food truck. The menu will include two special brunch items: Banana chocolate chip pancakes and a signature breakfast sandwich.

You can also take part in a Chalk ‘n’ Sip Workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Create a one-of-a-kind gift for Easter or Mother’s Day and enjoy wine and snacks. Cost: $45.

Reserve your space for the workshop: annablanchette.com

Info: vynecrest.com

3. Taste of the Market

When and where: 5 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Easton Public Market, 325 Northampton St.

Details: The Easton Public Market, an indoor food court and farmers market, will mark its third anniversary with a “Taste of the Market” event. You’ll get a generous sample from each of the market’s vendors. Plus you’ll be eating for a good cause; proceeds will benefit Third Street Alliance for Women & Children.

How much: $25 per person

Info: eastonpublicmarket.com

4. Mascot Dash & Dine

When and where: 10:30 a.m. April 20 at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem

Details: If you’re looking for a fun family food event, this is a great option. Kids of all ages can take part in a 50-yard dash with celebrity mascots including Chris P. Bacon and Hambone from the IronPigs, MeLVin from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Crayola’s Tip the Crayon.

Afterward you can enjoy a meet-and-greet breakfast in the Musikfest Cafe featuring seasonal fruit, Applewood smoked bacon, pork sausage, pancakes, scrambled eggs, home-fried potatoes, breakfast pastries and more.

While you eat, you can enjoy a performance by We Kids Rock.

How much: Adults, $20; kids 13 and under, $15.

Info: https://bit.ly/2ObAg2t

5. Spring on Southside

When and where: 11 a.m.to 7 p.m. April 27, various locations in the Southside Arts District, Bethlehem

Details: This event, which will mark its 24th year, features a full schedule of food, family fun and more.

Highlights:

11 a.m. to 4 p.m – Chili Cook Off Celebration: With your passport (cost: $18), you can enjoy 10 tastings of different chilis that will be stationed throughout the shops and restaurants on Third and Fourth streets. About two dozen restaurants are participants including The Bayou, VegOut, The Flying Egg and Cafe the Lodge. (Pick up your passport at the registration booth on the Greenway between Adams and New streets. If you bring two non-perishable canned goods for New Bethany Food Panty and the Hispanic Center Food Pantry, you’ll enjoy a $2 discount.)

– Chili Cook Off Celebration: With your passport (cost: $18), you can enjoy 10 tastings of different chilis that will be stationed throughout the shops and restaurants on Third and Fourth streets. About two dozen restaurants are participants including The Bayou, VegOut, The Flying Egg and Cafe the Lodge. (Pick up your passport at the registration booth on the Greenway between Adams and New streets. If you bring two non-perishable canned goods for New Bethany Food Panty and the Hispanic Center Food Pantry, you’ll enjoy a $2 discount.) Noon to 5 p.m. — Check out new beer gardens at Molly’s Irish Grille and Bonn Place Brewing. (Be sure to bring your Musikfest mug.)

— Check out new beer gardens at Molly’s Irish Grille and Bonn Place Brewing. (Be sure to bring your Musikfest mug.) 4 to 5 p.m – See if you can stand the heat at a Hot Pepper Eating Contest at Homebase Skate Shop, 29 W 4th St, Bethlehem

Info: southsideartsdistrict.com/spring-on-the-southside/

6. Taste of Spring’s New Wine Releases

When and where: Noon to 5 p.m. April 27-28 at the winery members of the Berks County Wine Trail

Details: At this 15th anniversary tasting event, you can check out some of the newest wines produced by members of the Berks County Wine Trail. Here’s just a sample of what some of the wineries have planned:

Weathered Vineyards (New Tripoli): Enjoy a taste of spring at Weathered with a tasting of its 2017 Traminette and a sample with a spicy snack mix.

Setter Ridge Vineyards (formerly Blair Winery, Kutztown) will release its Pinot Gris Reserve

Info: berkscountywinetrail.com/events/taste-of-springs-new-wine-releases/

7. Mediterranean Dinner at Galen Glen

When and where: 4 to 7 p.m. May 31 at Galen Glen Winery, 255 Winter Mountain Drive, Andreas (Schuylkill County)

Details: Galen Glen and Local Mama Catering Company will host a four-course dinner, featuring: a spanikopita tapas plate served with olives and feta; chopped salad with a light oregano vinaigrette; moussaka (layers of ground meat, eggplant and creamy baked potato); and baklava (a sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with nuts and honey.) You can also purchase wine by the glass.

How much: $40

Info: https://bit.ly/2TaVhv3 or www.galenglen.com

8. Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival

When and where: May 31 to June 2 at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center, 77 Sands Blvd, Bethlehem

Details: The Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival will take on the feeling of Mardi Gras when it returns for its 10th year. Every year, the festival showcases cuisine from the region’s top restaurants, offerings from vineyards and distilleries from around the world and cooking demonstrations and workshops. The event is hosted by the Sands Bethlehem Event Center and Northampton Community College in partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

Festival-goers will enjoy New Orleans-inspired dishes, second-line parades, a themed selfie station, festive beads and a signature Food & Wine event cocktail. Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse will return for his popular cooking demo, which moves to Saturday morning.

The Grand Tasting, which will run 1 to 4 p.m. June 1 and 2, is the festival’s signature event. Guests can enjoy tastings from Lagasse’s eateries as well as the region’s most prestigious restaurants — along with an impressive array of wines from around the world.

How much: In advance, tickets for each day of the Grand Tasting are $85 for general admission, $100 for VIP, which includes access at noon and access to the champagne and spirits room; and $50 for a designated driver ticket (food only).

Each attendee will receive a souvenir wine glass. Advance purchase is recommended at lehighvalleyfoodandwine.com or at the Sands Event Center box office.

Tickets and info: lehighvalleyfoodandwine.com

9. Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival

When and where: Noon to 8 p.m. June 1 at Coca-Cola Park, Allentown

Details: This on-field event brings together dozens of local and regional foods trucks as well as craft beer selections, mixed and frozen drinks, live music and activities. This annual event will again feature two sessions: session one from noon to 3 p.m. and session two from 5 to 8 p.m.

Session one will be family friendly, with activities including inflatable games, unlimited access to the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital Kids Zone and appearances by IronPigs mascots. All family activities are included with the price of admission.

Session two is for those 21 years old and older only.

How much: General admission, $15 for adults and $10 for children 12-and-under. VIP tickets for adults are $20 and allow one-hour-early entry into either session (11 a.m. for session 1; 4 p.m. for session 2).

If you order your tickets before March 31 you’ll receive a Food Truck Festival hat. Each ticket includes access to the event, a $5 food voucher that can be redeemed at any food truck and complimentary parking.

Info: milb.com/lehigh-valley/events/food-truck-festival

10. 4th Annual Food Truck Festival

When and where: Noon to 6 p.m. June 1 on Belvidere Street in Nazareth

Details: Hosted by the Nazareth Bath Regional Chamber of Commerce, this free community event will feature a wide variety of food trucks, a beer tent and a stage at Nazareth Center for the Arts with local musicians featured all day.

Info: bit.ly/2Tkv5OC

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628