This spring, host a Girl Scouts soiree

Admit it: There may be times we pretend we're not home after hearing a knock on the front door. But many gladly come running when one type of solicitor rings the doorbell.

When it comes to Girl Scout Cookie season, the door can't fling open fast enough. This month, don't simply open the door for your favorite Girl Scout - celebrate her by inviting friends and family for a Girl Scouts-themed event. All it takes is a few Thin Mints, Samoas or Trefoils to get the party started.

First, it's important to clarify one need not be a Girl Scout (or even know one) to have a Girl Scouts-themed event. All you need is a basic familiarity with their mission and/or cookies!

The three Cs of the Girl Scouts are courage, confidence and character. These are the building blocks of the Girl Scouts mission to not only invoke the spirit of philanthropy, leadership and service among young women everywhere, but also in an effort to encourage a better world. These are also elements you can help inspire through hosting a delicious Girl Scouts-inspired event.

Level up and lemon up

"Girl Scouts are focused on building strong, confident young women that also like to have fun," says Chef Michael Rusconi of Rusconi's American Kitchen. "Having a party that incorporates themes that encompass those messages is important. For example, this year's new lemon cookie has phrases imprinted on them such as 'I am Gutsy,' 'I am a Leader,' and 'I am Strong.'"

The Lemon-Ups are perfect in and of themselves to center an entire party theme.

"These cookie phrases can be used to make decorations, custom T-shirts and more," Rusconi says. "The #girlboss trend is also a fun theme for a Girl Scouts-themed party."

For a "lemon up, level up" theme, consider inviting girls and women of all ages. With 2020 still in its early stages and approaching spring, it's a great time to have your favorite females gather for forward-thinking.

In addition to a delicious lemon-themed snack table stocked with Lemon-Ups, consider adding lemonade, citrus sherbet and other spring flavors for guests to enjoy.

Provide a separate vision board area full of magazines, photos, poster boards, glue, scissors and stickers that inspire greatness. Encourage each person to create vision boards for the rest of their 2020 dreams and goals.

Or challenge partygoers by filling a fishbowl with inspirational words they can select. Or have them take a cue from a Lemon-Up slogan. Suggest that each participant come up with three action steps they plan to take that incorporate the selected word.

S'more service and sisterhood

For those who do house a Girl Scout or are close to one, celebrate her by throwing a party for fellow Scouts.

"I lead two Girl Scout troops (Juniors and Brownies) and am a Girl Scout Cookie Chair for a Daisy Troop," says Stephanie Jarrett, blogger and mom of three from Texas (savvysassymoms.com). "Not only do we love having a cookie party with the girls, but we also love playing lots of games - like cookie-eating races."

Jarrett has used Samoas as the focal point of past cookie-eating races by hanging them from a string through the middle - fastest one to finish the cookie wins. Bonus points for no hands!

Since an additional and important aspect of the Girl Scouts includes acquiring badges, any number of other activities can incorporate badge themes. Regional Girl Scouts chapters even have their own unique categories. Girls can earn badges involving STEM and outdoor milestones and achievements in artistic accomplishments, as a few examples.

Offer up an outdoor scavenger hunt that involves local flora and fauna. Or set up a couple STEM stations in the kitchen.

You could also contemplate hosting a local Girl Scouts chapter to fulfill a service commitment for a local charity or cause.

Thin Mints make everything better

Of course, if Girl Scout cookies are the centerpiece, the pressure to include activities isn't necessary. Most everyone, for example, understands and appreciates the lure and lore surrounding Thin Mints. Make the cookie your muse and go from there.

"Hosting afternoon tea featuring Girl Scout cookies paired with a selection of home-brewed loose leaf teas can help bring out the flavors and balance the sweetness," says Lara Coleman, pastry specialist at Different Pointe of View at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix.

Cookies can also be used as staples for fun and flavorful recipes. These cookie-combo treats can be made independently simply ready for sampling, or as a shared pursuit.

Jarret has enjoyed making Girl Scout cookie trail mix with her girls.

"Girl Scout cookies are great crushed over vanilla ice cream and make a great addition to any homemade trail mix," she says. "Try cutting the cookies into four pieces and then mixing them in a large bag with raisins, cashews, peanuts and dried fruit of your choice."

To try your hand (or many hands) at more intricate recipes, try Coleman's fudge or Thin Mints masterpieces.

___

EASY GIRL SCOUT COOKIE FUDGE

3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk (1 can)

Pinch of salt

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped favorite Girl Scout cookie (Tagalongs, Samoas, etc.)

Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil. Place the chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk and salt in a medium saucepan over low heat, stirring occasionally until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth. Remove from the heat and immediately stir in the vanilla and chopped cookie of choice. Spread evenly in the prepared pan. Refrigerate for two hours, or until firm. Cut into squares and serve, store in an airtight container at room temperature.

THIN MINT CHOCOLATE BARK

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

2 cups white chocolate chips

Box of Thin Mints

Melt two cups semisweet chocolate chips, spread onto a parchment-lined 18-by-13-inch pan, let sit at room temperature. When dark chocolate is almost set, melt two cups white chocolate chips, spread on top of set dark chocolate and sprinkle on two cups of crushed Thin Mints. Refrigerate for 20 minutes. Break into pieces and enjoy!