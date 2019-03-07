Spring into FUN at Main Event Entertainment

Spring FUNpass starting at $14.95, all-you-can play activities, beginning March 10

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Spring is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to get out, get active and have some serious FUN with friends and family at Main Event Entertainment, the ultimate destination for bowling, laser tag, state-of-the art arcade games, a chef-inspired menu and much, much more.

To celebrate the arrival of spring, Main Event is rolling out its popular “Spring FUNpass,” good for all-you-can-play activities at the starting price of $14.95.

“Our Spring FUNpass is so popular because you can play a wide variety of activities all day at an incredible value,” said Brendan Mauri, Senior Director of Marketing for Main Event Entertainment. “It’s the perfect opportunity for friends and family to get out, get active and experience a bit of friendly competition all day long. At Main Event we are committed to giving our guests the perfect reason to spend quality time together and make lasting memories.”

Spring FUNpass options include:

Early Bird Spring FUNpass (purchase by noon) : Arrive early and purchase the Spring FUNpass for just $14.95 and play all day long!

: Arrive early and purchase the Spring FUNpass for just $14.95 and play all day long! Spring FUNpass (purchase after noon) : If you arrive after noon, the Spring FUNpass is $19.95 for all day FUN!

: If you arrive after noon, the Spring FUNpass is $19.95 for all day FUN! Arcade Game Pass: Boost your FUNpass and add one hour of arcade game play to your Spring FUNpass for only $10.

This exciting offer is valid all day, every day* of the week.

“Each year we offer our Spring FUNpass during the Spring Break season,” Mauri said. “In fact, each of our locations open early per local Spring Break schedules.” Check your local center for exact hours.

Each Main Event center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive arcade games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge your friends to a game or two.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 42 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most FUN you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com . Main Event: “Eat. Bowl. Play.”

