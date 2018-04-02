Spring is in the Air at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar With New Menu Items

The new season brings fresh and light ingredients, new menu items, delectable beverages and flavorful brunch options

Huntington Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) As the first glimpse of spring emerges, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar today introduces new seasonally inspired, handcrafted menu items that are infused with a variety of fresh ingredients. These 11 new menu items and five new beverages offer a flavor profile for everyone, including those looking for delicious meatless, vegan or gluten-free options. The new spring menu is available now at all Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar locations.

The new menu, crafted by Lazy Dog co-founder Gabe Caliendo, focuses on bright ingredients for bold flavorful dishes, made from scratch. Lazy Dog’s dedication to authentic, house made cuisine is showcased on every plate, and served with warm caring service in a rustic social setting.

The new Lazy Dog spring menu includes:

Street Corn Wheels

Street Corn Wheels – A twist on street corn – fresh corn, grilled with lime, garlic, queso blanco, cilantro, and Tajin.

Burrata + Roasted Beet Salad

Burrata + Roasted Beet Salad – bright field greens, creamy burrata cheese, candied walnuts, heirloom tomatoes, crushed sweet peaches, and sea salt.

Housemade Veggie Burger Bowl

Housemade Veggie Burger Bowl – a filling vegetarian option packed with flavor – avocado, baby kale, black sesame seeds, marinated tomatoes, lentils, roasted red peppers, spicy carrots, lemon vinaigrette, and tahini sauce on the side.

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Salmon Sandwich – tasty grilled salmon, served with housemade aioli, fresh tomato, a peanut sesame slaw, red onions, on a brioche-style bun.



Housemade BBQ Veggie Burger

Housemade BBQ Veggie Burger – a mouth-watering meatless option – made from scratch patty with black beans, ancient grains, beets and vegetables, topped with roasted garlic, housemade BBQ sauce, jack cheese, fried onions, pickle, and tomato.

Grilled Lemon Chicken

Grilled Lemon Chicken – marinated and grilled chicken breast, cauliflower mash, sautéed green beans and heirloom tomatoes with almond walnut crumble, and tahini.

For Brunch goers:

Donut Holes

Donut Holes – made to order and tossed in cinnamon and sugar, served with housemade nutella dip.

Steak and Eggs Benedict

Steak and Eggs Benedict – certified Angus beef flat iron, perfectly poached eggs, sautéed bell peppers, onions and tomato, gravy, smoked paprika hollandaise and fresh cilantro on top of smashed housemade hushpuppies.

Bacon N Egg Mac N Cheese

Bacon N Egg Mac N Cheese – crispy bacon, hatch chiles, five cheeses, buttermilk biscuit crumble, a fried egg and fresh parsley.

For those with a sweet tooth:

Peach Raspberry Hand Pie

Peach Raspberry Hand Pie – made from scratch raspberry puree, sweet peaches, cinnamon and sugar, salted caramel sauce, served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Triple Layer Lemon Cake

Triple Layer Lemon Cake – for those who are gluten sensitive — lemon buttercream, almond flour vanilla cake, huckleberry sauce, lemon curd, and housemade whipped cream.

Guests can also enjoy new libations from the bar menu including the Honey Thyme Old Fashioned made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, Cointreau, Amaro Montenegro, honey, fresh thyme, garnished with an orange peel; the Tincup Whiskey Sour made with Tincup Mountain whiskey, housemade sweet and sour, yuzu bitters, fresh rosemary, and meyer lemon foam; and the Huckleberry Mule made with born & bred American craft vodka, Acacia rosé, grapefruit juice, cranberry juice, sugar cane, st. germaine, and elderflower foam. Non-alcoholic, low calorie, options such as Ginger-Lime Sparkling Soda and Tropical-Orange Sparkling Soda are also available.

To find the nearest location, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com.

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent many family vacations, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area in 2003 and showcased an eclectic menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails, a wide selection of craft beers and Lazy Dog’s own handcrafted beer selection. In addition to the forthcoming locations in Sacramento, Lazy Dog currently has 25 locations throughout California, Colorado, Nevada and Texas with more on the way. For more information visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com.

