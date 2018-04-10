Spring into action: 5 tantalizing Lehigh Valley food and drink events

Hungry for something fun to do, foodies?

Look no further. We have some newsy morsels to whet your appetite.

Here are five events happening in the next few weeks that offer tasty foods, drinks and fun:

1 Pizza and wine: a perfect pair

Wine and pizza tasting, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Folino Estate near Kutztown.

The details: Most of us probably pair pizza with a cold beer but why not wine? Folino Estate is hosting this wine and pizza tasting. For $12 you can enjoy three samples of wood-fired pizza paired with three Folino Estate wines.

Reservations recommended: 484-452-3633, ext. 2.

Info: www.folinoestate.com

2 One word: Sangria

Sangria Sunday, noon-5 p.m. April 29, Clover Hill Winery in Breinigsville

The details: I know I had you at sangria, which is a favorite wine cocktail. Clover Hill will hold its first Sangria Sunday of the year. You can enjoy seasonal sangria by the glass. $5 and you keep the glass; $4 refills.

Info: www.cloverhillwinery.com

3 νόστιμο (aka delicious)

2018 Spring Greek Food Festival, noon-9 p.m. May 17, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 18 and 19, and noon-6 p.m. May 20, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Bethlehem.

The details: This is one of the most delicious spring food traditions in the Valley. You can come enjoy an abundance of Greek food favorites including pastitsio, spanakopita and tyropita, along with traditional desserts.

The festival also features family activities and traditional Greek dancing.

Info: stnicholas.org

4 Tasty two

Taste of the Market, 5-7 p.m. April 12, Easton Public Market.

The details: The indoor food market marks its second anniversary with an event designed to showcase what it offers. For $25, you’ll get a “passport,” which will give you a generous sample from each vendor in the market. It’s a good opportunity to try what all the vendors have to offer — from Egyptian fare to ramen noodles.

Info: bit.ly/2GujZRv

5 Go truckin’

Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival, May 19, Coca-Cola Park in Allentown

The details: This on-field event brings together dozens of local and regional foods trucks as well as craft beer selections, mixed and frozen drinks, live music and activities.

Among the food trucks lined up: The Taza Truck (Egyptian); Chick n’ Cone (Bangor food truck specializing in chicken and waffles); OMG Smoothies (Bally, Berks County); Bad Bones BBQ (based in Coplay); and Trixie’s Treats (Allentown). Vynecrest Vineyards & Winery in Breinigsville will be the official winery of the festival.

There are two sessions: Noon-3 p.m., which is family-friendly and features inflatable games, access to the KidsZone and mascot appearances; and 5-8 p.m., which is only for those 21 and older.

How much: $15 in advance (until a week before the event), includes a $5 food voucher good at any truck. VIP tickets, which allow one-hour-early access to either session are available for $20 (which becomes $25 on May 12).

Info, tickets: www.lvfoodtruckfest.com.

