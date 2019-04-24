Spring Is $6 Bacon Cheddar Burger Time at O’Charley’s

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Spring is finally here, and O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar––the classic American restaurant with locations across 17 states––is celebrating with O’Charley’s Bacon Cheddar Burger and a side of fries for just $6. The limited time promotion is available weekdays from Monday, April 22 through Friday, May 3.

“No matter where you live in the USA, warmer weather means it’s burger time,” said O’Charley’s President Craig Barber. “So we are happy to invite friends and families to gather at O’Charley’s and enjoy this crave-able American classic at a great price.”

O’Charley’s also offers more than 20 meals under $10 on its menu. Available daily, these flavorful and satisfying meals range from our famous hand-breaded chicken tenders and fresh salads to the popular chicken pot pie and zesty tacos. And, of course, the Bacon Cheddar Burger—which is always a guest favorite.

Serving up crave-able, value-driven American meals since 1971, O’Charley’s offers a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere and full-service food and bar menu. O’Charley’s allows families and friends to connect around the table and create memorable food experiences.

To find an O’Charley’s location, view the complete menu or join the email club, visit www.OCharleys.com.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served crave-able American food and drinks inspired by Southern roots in a relaxed atmosphere with genuine hospitality since 1971. O’Charley’s operates over 185 restaurants in 17 states in the Southeast and Midwest. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com.

Media Contact:

Macey Cleary

205-948-3313

macey@reedpublicrelations.com