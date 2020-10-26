  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

A spree of purse snatchings in Gambrills area leads to the arrest of three suspects on Sunday

October 26, 2020 | 3:31pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Donovan Conaway

A chain of purse snatchings led to police arresting and charging three suspects on Sunday.