Spread the Love and Share Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill’s New Tasty Topped Hummus Next Week

Naf Perk members will receive double Perks points from May 9-13 in honor of International Hummus Day

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s hard to top hummus, but Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill did (literally).

That’s why the rapidly growing fast-casual concept is celebrating its creamy fan-favorite plant-based protein all next week in honor of International Hummus Day! Perfect for sharing or as a snack, Naf takes its signature, delicious and nutty spread made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and olive oil to the next level by topping it with award-winning chicken shawarma or Naf’s famous crispy outside, tender inside falafel for just $6.95. And, for a limited time, try it topped a with savory chicken kebab as your protein.

There’s truly no better way to celebrate International Hummus Day than with Naf. But if you were still wondering where to celebrate Hummus Day, Naf is making the decision easy and more rewarding by giving Naf Perk Members double Perks Points every day from May 9-13! All you have to do to get in on the fun is be a Naf Perks member. Not a member? No problem. Simply download the Naf Perks App and join the Naf Nation. You’ll even get a BOGO just for signing up!

“We’re excited to celebrate International Hummus Day with our guests – one of our favorite days of the year,” said Devin Handler, vice president of brand marketing for Naf Naf. “Hummus is a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine and a core part of our menu. This holiday gives us a great opportunity to share our delicious and unique hummus with our most loyal members as well as those who may be discovering it, or us, for the first time. There is a seat at our table for all comers as we celebrate our signature spread. Whether you get it topped as a snack or in an entrée like a hummus bowl or even for later as a take-home item from our Naf marketplace, you can’t go wrong.”

What: Naf is inviting fans to spread the love and share its tasty new Topped Hummus this International Hummus Day. In addition, Naf Perk members can score double loyalty points throughout the week.

When: May 9-13.

Where: All participating Naf locations systemwide.

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill: Fan The Flame of Your Passion (and your appetite).

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf’s genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to freshly ground falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 30 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

