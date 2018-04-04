Sports bar to open at former Sugar Hill Jazz House in downtown Allentown

Downtown Allentown’s Sugar Hill Jazz House has closed and a new restaurant is planning to fill the void.

Macho’s, a sports bar named after owner Francisco “Macho” Velez, is expected to open in early May at at 39 S. Ninth St.

While renovating the space Tuesday, Velez said the nearly two-year-old barbecue and jazz restaurant closed within the past week, but he isn’t sure of the exact reasons why.

As of Wednesday morning, messages left for Sugar Hill Jazz House owners Jay King and Mary Shearin had not been returned.

Velez, of Allentown, said he is planning a “neighborhood sports bar where the whole family is welcome” in the building owned by real estate broker Mark Smith.

“It’s going to be an affordable, fun place to hang out,” Velez said. “We’re going to have kids’ meals and a lot of lunch specials for PPL employees and other nearby workers. We’re not on Hamilton Street, but I want that Hamilton traffic. No one wants to pay $11 or $12 for lunch, so we’ll have lunch specials where you can get a sandwich, chips and a drink for around $6.50.”

The restaurant, which will be open for lunch and dinner daily, will offer primarily American cuisine such as burgers, chicken sandwiches and steak entrees, with rotating specials on weekends.

Expect Spanish, Jamaican and other ethnic cuisines to be worked into the menu, Velez said.

“I’m already planning a big Macho’s Nachos,” he added.

Daily specials are still being finalized, but tentative plans are for the following food items to be discounted on certain days: cheesesteaks and grilled chicken salads on Mondays, tacos on Tuesdays, pulled pork on Wednesdays, hot dogs on Thursdays and tuna or another fish on Fridays.

Macho’s, which will offer seating for more than 150 people, will house a digital jukebox, two pool tables and 15-20 TVs.

“We’re going to get as many sporting events as we can in here,” he said.

The bar will offer eight draft beers and a wide variety of bottle beers, wine and signature cocktails.

A weekday happy hour, probably from 4 to 6 p.m., will feature drink and food specials with Friday’s happy hour featuring a free buffet of pigs in a blanket and other finger foods, Velez said.

“I really want to cater to people downtown with various specials,” Velez said. “Most businesses downtown seem to have mostly $6 bottle beers. I want to bring the $4 bottle beers.”

Velez is installing new kitchen equipment and looking to implement mostly cosmetic changes to the bar and dining areas. He’s planning new furniture, lighting, wall paint and décor that includes sports signage and memorabilia.

He’s keeping the space’s stage and small dance floor in the main dining room as he plans to rent out the space for birthday parties and other private events. The stage also will be utilized by a DJ for entertainment on select nights.

Hours are still being finalized, but Velez is looking to keep the business open until midnight Monday through Thursday and 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday’s hours are up in the air.

Velez, who used to coach baseball at William Allen High School, owns two Lehigh Valley pest control businesses: All Affordable Pest Control and Do It Yourself Pest Control.

“I’ve been an exterminator for 30 years and worked part-time in bars and restaurants about the same length of time,” he said. “I’ve given so much to the Lehigh Valley by killing roaches, bed bugs and mice. Now, I want to serve them drinks, food and a good time.”

