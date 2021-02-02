Spirit Airlines to open operations-control center at Orlando’s airport

Orlando International Airport – ranking as one of the nation’s busiest, building a $2 billion terminal and a hub of Central Florida’s economy -- finally is about to join the big dogs of airliner aviation. Spirit will announce Tuesday that it will split its operations-control center in half, leaving half in Miramar and locating the other half in Orlando. It’s a survival strategy for Spirit, recognizing the state’s vulnerability to storms. Operations-control centers are are high-tech mission control for airlines, where all the real-time critical routing, scheduling, emergency-response and monitoring occurs.