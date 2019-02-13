Lucky ’76 Meal Deal, groovy new libations, traditional Irish fare and more offered Feb. 19-April 2

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) While it’s true that “Every Day is St. Paddy’s Day” at Bennigan’s, it’s even more true when it’s actually St. Paddy’s Day!

And as this singularly Irish holiday approaches, Bennigan’s is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s celebration one for the ages. This year, the iconic restaurant is celebrating its favorite holiday by traveling back to the groovy ’70s to commemorate its birth year with The Spirit of ’76 campaign.

As the legend goes, in 1976, our beloved Flip Bennigan ventured through Atlanta on St. Paddy’s Day seeking a place of refuge, joy and wisdom, and came across the original Bennigan’s restaurant, which was celebrating its first-ever Blarney Blast . The epic celebration was filled with Legendary food, drinks and fun. To this day, Blarney Blast is celebrated in all of Bennigan’s restaurants because of the promise that Flip made that night – to share the deep emotional connection felt during the first Blarney Blast with the world.

To this day, The Spirit of ’76 is alive and well at Bennigan’s. In a nod to ’76, Bennigan’s is celebrating St. Paddy’s Day with a Blarney Blast campaign headlined by a Legendary array of made-from-scratch, Irish-themed drinks and food, like its signature Corned Beef & Cabbage and Beer Cheese Soup.

During the month of March, participating Bennigan’s locations are offering a Lucky ’76 Meal Deal, which includes one appetizer or dessert and two entrées all for just $19.76, with the purchase of two Coca-Cola products. In addition, Bennigan’s is featuring four new ’70s centric, Irish-inspired hand-crafted cocktails that are sure to get the party started.

It just so happens that Sam Adams shares the same birthday as Bennigan’s, and what better way to commemorate two remarkable brands than to celebrate together?! So, Bennigan’s is featuring Samuel Adams’ revolutionary take on the everyday beer – Sam ’76 – during its St. Paddy’s celebration.

Be sure to raise a traditional Irish toast to health – Sláinte! – whether you’re tipping back a frosty mug of Sam ’76, or one of these groovy libations:

Love Potion #17 – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, Monin Caramel Apple Butter, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour and Red Bull Yellow Edition.

– Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, Monin Caramel Apple Butter, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour and Red Bull Yellow Edition. Irish Peach Tea – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Finest Call Peach Puree and Gold Peak Iced Tea.

– Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Finest Call Peach Puree and Gold Peak Iced Tea. Irish Lemon Drop – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, DeKuyper Triple Sec and Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour.

– Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, DeKuyper Triple Sec and Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour. Paddy O’Punch – Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, Midori Melon Liqueur, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, and pineapple juice.

– Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, Midori Melon Liqueur, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, and pineapple juice. Irish Coffee – Experience Bennigan’s Irish Coffee assembled tableside with Jameson Irish Whiskey and gourmet coffee, topped with a collar of fresh, hand-crafted whipped cream. Served in an authentic glass from Ireland with a sugar rim.

In addition to its Legendary food and drinks, guests can download the Bennigan’s mobile app and enter for a chance to win a travelers pack. Packs will be awarded on March 18.

Of course, every Bennigan’s restaurant across the globe will be hosting the biggest St. Paddy’s Day party in town, with live music, contests and drink specials – just don’t forget to wear green!

“In 1976, Norm Brinker created the Bennigan’s brand with the first location in Atlanta,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “His vision created the casual, family-friendly dining category and 43 years later, we continue to deliver an experience unique to Bennigan’s. Incredible chef-driven food, hand-crafted cocktails and our world class service that is built on the foundation that when you focus on building your team, your team will take legendary care of our guests. Our value proposition is incredible as we continue to make our recipes from scratch and give the consumer generous portions. We look forward to celebrating all that is Bennigan’s during The Spirit of ’76 St. Paddy’s celebration. If you’re celebrating St. Paddy’s Day, you simply must celebrate at your favorite Bennigan’s!”

Bennigan’s is experiencing aggressive growth around the world to satisfy the pent-up demand for its signature menu items. Since the end of 2012, the company has opened new franchise locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; Clarksburg, Md.; Melbourne, Fla.; Monahans, Texas; Lexington, Ky.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Obarrio, Panama; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj, Bahrain.

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com.

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join our Legendary franchise family, visit Bennigans.com or call 855-GOT-BENN.

