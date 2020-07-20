  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

The Spin: Trump dances around questions about dispatching federal agents to Chicago | Lightfoot haltingly adds voice to small choir of Dems calling out Madigan | Kanye’s tearful presidential stump speech

July 20, 2020 | 6:40pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Welcome to The Spin, the Chicago Tribune's politics newsletter.