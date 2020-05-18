Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
The Spin: Mayor Lightfoot, Sean Penn tour Chicago COVID-19 testing site | Blagojevich disbarred on eve of podcast launch | Trump, Obama trade jabs in early taste of fall election

May 18, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

Welcome to The Spin, the Chicago Tribune's politics newsletter.