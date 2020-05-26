The Spin: Lightfoot announces contact tracing effort | Kinzinger calls out Trump in tweet | Preckwinkle uses her 1st veto as County Board president

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today announced Chicago’s newest effort to ramp up coronavirus contact tracing efforts — a key factor in the city’s and state’s phased reopening plans. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle today vetoed a controversial resolution commissioners approved last week that would have had public health officials sharing the addresses of coronavirus patients with paramedics and other first responders. Preckwinkle called the plan “extraordinarily bad.” And, while many were tuned out for a coronavirus-pandemic altered Memorial Day weekend, Illinois lawmakers were busy late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A a $40 billion maintenance-level state budget and legislation aimed at making a Chicago casino more attractive to potential investors topped lawmakers’ finished work. Welcome to The Spin.