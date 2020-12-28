Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
The Spin: Kinzinger ‘concerned’ Trump’s election claims could spur violence | Talks crumble for Lightfoot, Anjanette Young meeting | Former Ald. Moreno charged with DUI

December 28, 2020 | 7:19pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Lisa Donovan
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Welcome to The Spin, the Chicago Tribune's politics newsletter.