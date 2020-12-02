The Spin: Illinois marks highest coronavirus daily death count since the pandemic started | Did Mayor Lori Lightfoot have a bet on CTU strike? | Trump teases 2024 bid for a second term

Illinois earlier today reported its single highest death count from COVID-19 since the pandemic began — 238 coronavirus deaths, which also marks the highest number of single day fatalities from the disease since May. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration responded to questions about whether she was involved in a wager over how long the 2019 Chicago Teachers Union strike might last. Her spokeswoman said she did not, but an email obtained by the Tribune lays out a wager that included scotch and cigars. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, teased a White House holiday reception crowd with a 2024 presidential run, The Associated Press is reporting. Welcome to The Spin.