Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune
The Spin: Ex-Chicago Ald. Ed Vrdolyak sentenced to 18 months in federal prison | U.S. House votes to decriminalize weed | Illinois planning to distribute vaccine to 50 counties with highest death rates

December 4, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Former Chicago Ald. Edward Vrdolyak was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison today after being convicted in a tax scheme related to his receipt of millions of dollars in Illinois tobacco settlement money. In what’s viewed as a largely symbolic move, the U.S. House voted to decriminalize cannabis and tax it at the federal level. Two Illinois Democrats joined the rest of the state’s Republican delegation to Congress in voting against the proposal. And, Illinois’ top public health official said today that the state is planning to distribute its initial inventory of COVID-19 vaccinations to the 50 counties with the highest coronavirus death rates. Welcome to The Spin.