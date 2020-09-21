Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

The Spin: In Chicago last year, Ginsburg called for end to partisan Supreme Court nominating process | Trump’s possible SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett has local ties | Thousands of parking tickets issued despite Lightfoot’s relief plan

September 21, 2020 | 7:00pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune

Welcome to The Spin, the Chicago Tribune's politics newsletter.