The Spin: Chicago-based presidential debate official weighs in on mute button | Dems, GOP turn up the heat on Speaker Madigan | Lightfoot dons 'Rona Destroyer’ Halloween costume

October 1, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Lisa Donovan

Welcome to The Spin, the Chicago Tribune's daily politics newsletter.