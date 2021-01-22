Spike in Chicago carjackings mostly due to joyriding young people, police say

January 22, 2021From www.chicagotribune.com
Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune
The recent “ridiculous spike” in carjackings across Chicago is due largely to young people taking cars around the city to joyride in the vehicles then dump them, a police official told aldermen Friday. With members of the City Council Public Safety Committee describing residents in neighborhoods across Chicago as fearful of being carjacked while running daylight errands, Police Department brass pledged to crack down on the ongoing spree.