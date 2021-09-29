Spicy Bourbon Dippers Are Back for a Limited Time at Participating Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Locations

Franchisee innovation leads to a new Famous Fan favorite

Shalimar, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken is bringing back its Famous Fan favorite Spicy Bourbon Dippers at 45 of the brand’s locations. The popular menu offering was introduced for the first time last year as an innovation of one of Lee’s longtime franchisees.

“We appreciate our creative thinking operators who can take proven menu items and develop new and different flavor pairings,” says Lee’s CEO Ryan Weaver. “Who better than local franchisees to know what established products appeal to their customers? While this product was initially ideated in the Dayton market, we saw last year that it had much broader market appeal. Tossing our already delicious Spicy Jumbo Dippers, which are big bites of our famous boneless chicken, in this Kickin’ Bourbon Sauce with a side of cool ranch for dipping is the perfect fall pairing no matter where you live and enjoy your Lee’s.”

Spicy Bourbon Dippers take Lee’s signature menu item of Spicy Jumbo Dippers and toss them in a spicy bourbon barbeque sauce with a side of ranch for dipping. Lee’s dippers are always freshly marinated in a special blend of seasonings, then hand breaded twice.

Spicy Bourbon Dippers are available now through November 14. For participating locations, visit LeesFamousRecipe.com .

For more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a casual dining franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Today, there are 131 Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada that are all individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com .

