Spicing up Your Season with Guilt-Free Hummus and Shakes

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) New York City based, The Hummus & Pita Co is at it again! Just in time to add a little spice to your pumpkin season, they will feature two new items on the menu, the Pumpkin Spice Hummus Shake and the Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus, starting today (September 4) at all of its locations.

“After we had such an overwhelming response to the Hummus Shake in May, I wanted to get back in the kitchen and create something with seasonal appeal – providing something new and innovative, which our guests have come to expect. Dairy Queen has the Blizzard, Wendy’s has the Frosty and now every Hummus and Pita Co will feature The Hummus Shake,” said Dave Pesso, founder of The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Pumpkin Spice Shake and the Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus is all-natural, healthy, and a guilt free indulgence; blended with the base of real chickpeas, tahini, banana, dates, and almond milk. Natural pumpkin puree is layered into The Hummus Shake and hummus recipes to give it the delicious pumpkin flavor and then topped with The Hummus & Pita Co.’s own blend of pumpkin spice. In addition to the pumpkin flavor, the shake is available in five vegan, gluten- and dairy-free flavors, which include original, chocolate, strawberry, pistachio, and butter pecan. The dessert hummus is available in chocolate, cookie dough, and cake batter flavors and all three flavors are gluten free; the cake batter and chocolate flavors are also dairy free.

The pumpkin flavor additions are the latest move in The Hummus & Pita Co.’s quest to dominate the American-Mediterranean fast-casual market.

“As a franchisee, we are thrilled to be aligned with a franchisor that is constantly looking for new ways to drive demand,” said Rishi Parikh, franchisee. “The support we receive is a game-changer for us and really makes us grateful and proud to represent such an amazing fast casual concept.”

