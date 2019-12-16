Spice Wing Raises the Bar on Franchise Opportunities

(RestaurantNews.com) Spice Wing is one of the fastest growing chicken wing franchise currently in the United States. It’s a new innovative quick service chicken wing concept that is technologically advanced. Spice Wing uses technology to better help franchisees conduct their operation to the highest efficiency. With things like automated fryers, online ordering, self ordering kiosks, and automated beer dispensing machines, they strive to deliver the best product and experience with the advancements of technology.

Spice Wing was founded in 2016, by a group of millennials with deep roots in the restaurant industry. It is our mission at Spice Wing to deliver a unique wing experience—one that tastes like a trip around the world. With a variety of wing spices (flavors), chicken and waffles, and our four different fries, we hope to offer our customers quality, made-to-order meals, that blow their taste buds away! We are on a mission to be the next biggest national brand with the help of our Spice Wing family.

Currently, Spice Wing has locations in Suwanee, Dawsonville, Sugar Hill, Loganville and Lawrenceville, GA with more to come.

“We expect to close out 2020 with 17 new locations,” said CEO Khushal Patel.

When you join the Spice Wing family, you receive the support of an organization committed to success. They have perfected their business model so you don’t have to. Spice Wing offers extensive training and support to all franchisees and assist you every step of the way. You also benefit from the experience of a professional management team and a well thought out plan to help get your store(s) up and running quickly.

Support is not just offered only during the beginning phases of your store(s) opening. Each franchisee is assigned a Spice Wing Franchise Business Leader who are always available to support franchisees, assure consistency of the Spice Wing brand, and assist all franchisees in all areas of operation including financial analysis, marketing and promotion, and operational strategies.

“We have a set corporate team in place to provide all the training/support to all of our franchisees throughout our rapid development,” said Director of Operations Jesal Pandya.

We are currently looking for multi-unit franchisees and area developers throughout the United States to join our Spice Wing family.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Spice Wing, please email franchise@spicewing.com or visit www.spicewing.com

Contact:

Franshise@spicewing.com

678-825-7236