Spiaggia's Joseph Flamm is Top Chef contestant in new season

Spiaggia's Joseph Flamm is one of 15 "cheftestants" appearing in the 15th season of Bravo Media's "Top Chef" television series, according to a press release Thursday from Bravo.

The season kicks off Dec. 10 with the state of Colorado serving as a backdrop for the action.

Flamm is executive chef of Spiaggia and Cafe Spiaggia. His prior experience includes stints at such Chicago restaurants at Table 52, Girl and the Goat and Belly Q, according to his Bravo bio. He also studied at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago. His bio notes that Flamm has cooked for famous people, including presidents, but that his favorite person to cook for is his wife, Hillary. They live in Chicago "where they mostly laugh at each other and eat pretty well," Bravo reports.

Flamm is not the only chef appearing this season with ties to Spiaggia and Chicago. Bruce Kalman, a Los Angeles-based chef and restaurateur, worked "as a sous chef with Paul Bartalotta at Spiaggia private dining rooms," according to his Bravo bio. "He moved to Chicago to serve as Executive Chef (SIC) for restaurants including Okno, Green Dolphin, and Coco Pazzo."

Interestingly, another former "Top Chef" contestant cut her teeth at Spiaggia before competing on the show: Sarah Grueneberg, now executive chef and owner of Monteverde in the West Loop.

Other chefs competing this season include: Fatima Ali (New York City); Tyler Anderson (Simsbury, Conn.); Carrie Baird (Denver, Colo.); Adrienne Cheatham (New York City); Laura Cole (Denali National Park, Alaska); Rogelio Garcia (San Francisco); Tanya Holland (Oakland, Calif.); Brother Luck (Colorado Springs, Colo.); Melissa Perfit (San Francisco); Tu David Phu (Oakland, Calif.); Joe Sasto (Los Angeles); Christopher Scott (Brooklyn); Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins (San Diego).

Padma Lakshmi returns as host, with Tom Colicchio as head judge, and judges Gail Simmons and Chicago's Graham Elliot.

