Spellbinding spirits arrive in Allentown

Conjure up good times with a bewitching drink and an enchanting atmosphere at the Lehigh Valley’s newest craft distillery, Gallows Hill Spirits Co.

The distillery and tasting room, which held a grand opening Friday at 2200 S. 12th St. in Allentown, features Salem witch trials-themed decor and drinks.

Owner Bob Piano melded his passion for spirits with gripping family history.

"In 1692, in Salem, Mass., my eight-times great-grandfather was accused and arrested for witchcraft," Piano explained. "He was later hanged on Gallows Hill on Sept. 22, 1692."

The distillery opened with three spirits: Moonstone Rune moonshine, made with corn, cane sugar and water in equal parts to form a “simple and smooth spirit”; Soothsayer vodka, distilled from pure cane sugar in small batches to form a “clean flavor profile with a slight sweetness”; and Tituba’s Silver rum, made from a blend of high grade molasses and cane sugar to give it a “clean and easy drinking flavor.”

Soothsayer is named for Samuel Wardwell, Piano’s eight-times great-grandfather, who was known as the soothsayer of Andover for his ability to predict the future.

“He had a dangerous habit at the time — telling fortunes,” Piano said. “He once accurately predicted that a neighbor would have five daughters before his wife would bear him a son. This ability would eventually cost him his life when witch hysteria came to the neighboring Salem Town.”

Wardwell, along with the names of 24 others who died by execution or while awaiting trial in prison, are listed on a tribute wall.

Other nods to the trials include wall-mounted brooms and lanterns, a framed indictment of Wardwell and a floor-to-ceiling replica of the 17th-century house of Jonathan Corwin, one of the judges of the trials.

The business, housing rear production space with a 200-liter still, offers cocktails ($7-$10) such as an espresso martini, Cape Cod Cran, moonshine old fashioned and rum chai.

The distillery also features wine by Kempton’s Stony Run Winery and four draft beers from local craft breweries such as HiJinx and Lost Tavern. A spiced cream liqueur, chai milk punch, is in the works.

Gallows Hill Spirits Co., often welcoming food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays, is open Wednesday through Sunday. Info: 610-628-9445.

