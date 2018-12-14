Speed round: 10 reviews of restaurants we couldn't get to in 2018

When the end of the year rolls around, we at Food & Dining look back ruefully at restaurants we’d meant to cover and somehow did not.

So many restaurants, so few publishing dates, to echo a familiar lament.

And so, for our last week of restaurant reviewing (next week, we’ll present the annual Save The Tables feature for New Year’s Eve), the Food & Dining team took aim at a handful of restaurants in the city and suburbs, and gave each a quick, single-visit evaluation — not a comprehensive view, granted, but enough information to help you decide whether the restaurant belongs on your to-do list.

Amerikas

“I think I was born for this. Cooking is my life,” says Armando Gonzales, co-founder of (but no longer associated with) the well-regarded Libertad restaurant in Skokie. These days, you can find Gonzales cooking at this 50-seat Oak Park restaurant, which he opened (with partner Louis Castellano) in December 2017.

Gonzales calls his food “Latin roots with flavors from around the world,” manifested in skirt-steak carne asada with shoestring yucca fries, barramundi over farro grain with banana pepper sauce and deep-fried chile relleno with epazote-pepper salsa.

There’s also a very pretty presentation of duck breast piled over butternut-squash puree, topped with cranberry-bourbon salsa; and lamb chops — at $22, the restaurant’s most expensive item — with spaghetti squash and serrano-mint yogurt. The most memorable dish on the menu is coliflor, a gorgeous roasted-vegetable plate (cauliflower, carrots, farro) with sliced Marcona almonds and a sweet-spicy sauce of chile de arbol and hibiscus. (The coliflor is also on the weekend brunch menu, along with chilaquiles, chorizo Benedict and French toast).

The beverage list offers 14 wines (all but three at $40 or less), local craft beers (and a couple of Mexican cervezas) and a series of $11 cocktails that includes a rye, mezcal, amaro and elderflower drink dubbed El Borracho (the drunk); and a herbaceous bourbon spritz made with Cava and lemon-sage shrub.

Amerikas’ light brick-and-plaster walls are hung with colorful local art, including a series of paintings depicting Barack Obama, Elvis Presley, Carlos Santana, Bruce Lee, Frida Kahlo, Marilyn Monroe, Cantinflas and more, in apparently random groupings. “What they represent for me is diversity,” Gonzales says.

Oh, and the deliberate misspelling of Americas? The “k,” Gonzales says, refers to the two “k’s” in Oak Park.

734 Lake St., Oak Park, 708-613-4254; amerikasrestaurant.com — Phil Vettel

Angry Pig Tavern

A lot of restaurants say they want to be a “third place” for their patrons, meaning a place between work and home that people frequent, but few actually achieve this goal. Whether it’s the lack of proximity to public transportation or the food or the environment, something always seems lacking. But Angry Pig Tavern is very close to nailing all three.

Only steps from the Damen Blue Line stop, Angry Pig Tavern is located in a former Russian baths that later was the home of Spring, Trenchermen and Trench restaurants, with warm lighting and walls lined with aged mirrors. A large bar with plentiful seating occupies the front room; overhead TVs play that night’s game. The main dining area in the back is spacious; cozy plush seating immediately puts you at ease.

The restaurant has a fun draft list, with beers from local breweries like Marz’s Blueberry Sorbaze and Revolution’s Fistmas. Other interesting beers also made the list, like Odd Side’s Mayan Mocha and Around the Bend’s Vera, a nitro pistachio cream ale.

Beer is exactly what you want in hand while snacking on the surprisingly addictive popcorn, drizzled with honey and bacon bits, with a hint of jalapeno spice at the end. I had to tell my companion to take the basket away from me or I would ruin my dinner.

There are no surprises when it comes to the entrees, just familiar, comforting tavern fare. The jalapeno bacon-wrapped bratwurst was overloaded with crispy shallots and caramelized onions served on a toasted lobster roll. The Angry Pig Burger arrives with ham and jalapeno bacon, topped with Swiss cheese and a fried egg. If you don't want to get your hands dirty, the American sea bass was surprisingly sweet and flaky, set on a bed of mascarpone polenta neighboring some roasted fingerling potatoes and sweet sun-dried tomatoes.

Angry Pig Tavern is certainly not a destination, but it occupies the position of a go-to neighborhood restaurant where you can stop in after work to grab a bite and a brew with some friends.

2039 W. North Ave., 773-687-9795, angrypigtavern.com — Grace Wong

Bayan Ko

For a restaurant that expected most of its business to be takeout, Bayan Ko is humming along with a surprising level of energy. On a recent Friday, the eight-table Ravenswood storefront was noisily packed for much of the evening, with an hour wait for the trio who dared to arrive without a reservation at 8:30 p.m. They waited.

And well they should have. Though Bayan Ko’s Cuban-meets-Filipino motif generates plenty of sideways glances from the uninitiated, the two cuisines are a seamless match. Filipino dishes (inspired by chef and co-founder Lawrence Letrero, formerly of the Waldorf Astoria, who is of Filipino descent) account for about 60 percent of the menu; Cuban food, inspired by Letrero’s partner in business and in life, Raquel Quadreny, make up the rest. A handful of dishes are native to both countries.

We deliberately ordered from both sides of the equation.

Pork-and-scallion lumpia Shanghai ($8; thin Filipino-style eggrolls) struck all the right notes: tender and meaty inside, a pleasantly crunchy exterior, and all the better with a side of sweet garlic-vinegar sauce.

Ropa vieja ($16; Cuban but not uncommon in the Philippines) impressed far beyond most versions. Rather than simply salty and hearty, Bayan Ko’s was well-marinated (and simmered) in garlic, onion and peppers, resulting in a dish at once earthy, rich and layered.

The showstopper was also the most expensive dish on the menu ($24): luglug noodles (very Filipino) topped with an egg yolk for richness, chicharron (fried pork rinds — another commonality between Cuba and the Philippines) for crunch, and scallop and uni for a salty-savory component. (A healthy amount of oil sits at the bottom of the dish, but that’s by design — so mix it all up before eating.)

The mussels, made with lemon grass, Thai chile and coconut are among Bayan Ko’s most popular dishes, but sadly gone by our arrival. Both desserts were still there, however. The flan ($6), rife with caramel and accented with a touch of salt, impressed this flan skeptic. It’s made in-house daily.

The ube sundae ($6) was a sight to behold, with luminous purple ice cream (made from purple yams) atop that same flan, young coconut and red bean that provided texture and an earthy counterpoint to the sweetness.

Bayan Ko’s small size — and the noise — is somewhat of a downside. But it also makes for an irresistible energy at what is ultimately a brave, exciting and creative neighborhood joint.

1810 W. Montrose Ave., 773-689-6373, facebook.com/bayankochicago — Josh Noel

Bibliophile

Walk into Bibliophile, and you’re welcomed by cozy environs: flickering candlelight, dark wood shelves crowded with books for sale, and happily buzzing clientele. Opened in October, Bibliophile is operated by the team behind nearby Fabiana’s Bakery, serving up wine, cocktails and boozy desserts alongside easygoing bites. I was recognized by sommelier Derrick Westbrook, who offered me a warm hello.

Our server was conversational as they explained the menu. “Please be sure to order everything at once, so we can course out your meal,” they said. We’d soon learn why.

While we waited for food, we ordered a bottle of wine. Westbrook has gained a reputation for sourcing geeky bottles, and his wine list is tight and to the point, fairly priced with nothing over $70. Wines include Chateau d’Epire (produced in Savennieres, a storied region nested within France’s Loire Valley) and Teutonic Wine Co.’s excellent Willamette Valley riesling. Organized by category like “reds to explore” and “rosés of varying texture,” the list is easy to navigate — there aren’t enough options to overwhelm, and every wine is also available by the glass. My companion ordered Anne Amie Vineyards’ Cuvee A Amrita, a veritable mouthful of six classic grape varieties that lacks finesse but is fine as an aperitif.

There was apparently a kitchen shake-up shortly before the restaurant even opened, but still, the menu feels phoned in, good for a casual neighborhood spot but not a lot of ambition popping off the page.

The beet hummus ($10), topped with wisps of kale, cottage cheese and cashews, was under-seasoned, tasting predominantly of beets — no salt, no tahini, nothing vaguely hummus-y — and served with over-salted flatbread. The open-face kale and mushroom sandwich ($11) was oddly warm-turning-cold, topped with a tepid but perfectly poached egg and fast congealing Swiss cheese. The green chile shrimp ($14) is amusingly described as “subtly spicy,” but huge chunks of chile pepper overpower any semblance of shrimp, which were tough and overcooked.

After gauging our interest in trying a new menu item, Westbrook canceled our stuffed cabbage and eggplant sandwich order, encouraging us toward that night’s special. The resultant short-rib risotto ($26) was presented with flaming rosemary, to accent the flavors ostensibly, but the flames continued until Westbrook put them out with ice cubes. The risotto was creamy and savory, the meat overdone but flavorful.

Because so much has been said about Bibliophile’s boozy desserts, we ordered the red wine cake ($10). Reader, I’ve drunk many a tannic wine, but never have I tasted a tannic cake. Between the bitter dark chocolate and the wine-soaked cake, my mouth immediately dried to a pucker.

Bibliophile is clearly serving the neighborhood — every table and bar stool was filled by the time we left. Truly, Bibliophile could be a great hang and date spot, but be warned: Despite friendly, warm service (and an awesome playlist, I might add), dinner took 3 ½ hours, start to finish. It’s too early in the restaurant’s life to make a call, but the kitchen needs to work on its timing and execution.

My companion and I finished two bottles of wine before receiving our second course; we asked our servers to stop coursing out the plates at 8 p.m., but we still didn’t get our overly spicy shrimp — a protein cooked to completion in mere minutes — until 9 p.m. When we got the bill at 9:55, the red wine cake was taxed an additional $10, dubbed “alcohol total” on the bill that could not be explained let alone removed from the bill by Westbrook or our server.

Cake costs you double, apparently, and you’re out in the cold by 10 p.m.

Bibliophile, 1644 E. 53rd St., (872) 244-3704, bibliophile.us — Joseph Hernandez

Bixi

According to Chinese mythology, Bixi is one of the nine sons of the Dragon King, a dragon hybrid with a turtle shell. I’m not that superstitious, but just enough to warily note that he’s often found bearing funerary symbolism. At the restaurant that claims his name, however, a mural depicts him unbound, rising like Godzilla in front of a Chicago skyline.

Chef and co-owner Bo Fowler is not Chinese. She’s Korean-born, but adopted and raised in a small town in Minnesota. Fowler may be best known for her other restaurants, the British-styled Owen & Engine and all-American Fat Willy’s Rib Shack. It’s fitting that her Bixi (pronounced bee-shee) breaks boundaries.

The Asian-inspired brewpub and restaurant opened in July in Logan Square but just recently ramped up to daily lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with dim sum. The space is stunning. Enter near the windowed brewery, to a dark wood-clad underworld where Bixi watches from behind the full-length bar. Walk up to the second floor (do note there’s no elevator), and you’ll find a haven in a bright white room covered with a glass retractable ceiling.

Wherever you settle in, get the belt noodle Yibin style ($14). Taking cues from Chinese regional cuisine, Fowler makes it her own by crisping thick and chewy house-made ribbons, heightened by an abundance of fermented black soybeans, bundles of verdant bok choy, yacai pickled mustard greens, judicious ma la Sichuan peppercorns and crushed peanuts. Impressive, and it happens to be vegan.

Dumplings show extraordinary breadth and depth of skill from wrapper to filling to accompaniments, with pot stickers ($11) stuffed with shrimp, pork and kohlrabi; shumai ($11) with shrimp, crab and flying fish roe; lamb wontons ($14) with cumin, pine nuts and chile oil; and spicy kimchi mandu ($10) with mushrooms and Korean leeks.

My only lament with the exquisitely ethereal lacy edged Vietnamese egg crepe ($11), served open-faced with fatty batons of barbecue pork, hoisin and a shower of cilantro and jalapeno, is that it replaced a scallion pancake I didn’t get a chance to try.

The Chicago beef bao ($7) overstuffs a soft steamed mantou bun with thinly sliced prime rib and Sichuan giardiniera, plus beef jus on the side. Lusciously tender, the sandwich could have used a touch more heat.

The shrimp and crab dip ($16), a take on crab rangoon, was a full-on disappointment. Incongruous pineapple slices draped over a scoop of an intentionally cold cheese mixture overpowered the dish, made worse by being served in a pool of otherwise nice sweet and sour sauce.

Delicately sweet yet decidedly bold, both the Portuguese egg tart ($6) and red bean hotteok ($5), however, only available for dim sum, are worth the trip alone.

Bixi, 2515 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-904-7368, www.bixi.beer. — Louisa Chu

Fisk & Co.

A stone’s throw from the Riverwalk, Fisk & Co. opened last spring in the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, showcasing moules frites — a smart decision. Executive chef Austin Fausett’s take on this Belgian classic offers up meaty mussels prepared five ways.

The apple cider and bacon version bathes the mussels in delightfully herbaceous broth, rounded out by just the right amount of fat and brightened by citrus-accented apples. The mussels here are the star, served alongside reasonably fluffy fries. Our batch of fries could have been hotter and crunchier; it felt a bit as if they were playing second fiddle to the dipping sauces. Choose three from a list of seven. We ordered black-garlic ketchup, green goddess and smoked aioli, but were presented with the remoulade instead of the aioli. All tasty enough, but had the fries been better, sauce wouldn’t have been necessary.

The restaurant’s vibe is warm and convivial, a sleek Loop spot lit with candles, furnished with gray wood and khaki banquets with a nautical knot here and there. The buzz was healthy, but not unbearably loud, the servers busy, some more attentive than others.

We arrived in time for the tail end of Fisk & Co.’s Aw Shucks Happy Hour. We ordered a half-dozen of the $1 oysters — that day, we were told, they were from Delaware — and were as underwhelmed as you might expect by $1 oysters. Solidified water.

No matter. We moved on to an addictive pretzel monkey bread served with house-made mustard. It was warm and yeasty, and just the right balance of all the contrasts you’d hope for: salty and sweet; crisp and pillowy. Paired with the robust mustard, it could be the comfort food dish of the year. A jumbo lump crab dip was fine but lacking in creaminess.

Although the restaurant specializes in moules frites, much of the menu is rounded out by non-seafood fare. A beef-cheek pappardelle featured nicely toothsome noodles and hearty bits of meat, delivering yet another homey dish.

225 N. Wabash Ave., 312-236-9300, fiskcandcochicago.com — Jennifer Day

Pisolino

Pisolino has all the elements of that classic neighborhood pizza and pasta joint you wish would open up around the corner.

There’s the cozy, dim dining room, with an open kitchen that encourages conversation with the cooking and wait staff. There’s the well-appointed bar that invites walk-up customers to grab a stool and order a pizza and a carafe of wine. There’s even a daily specials chalkboard.

But make no mistake, Pisolino is so much more.

There’s lighter fare on offer, but our server recommended the polpette antipasti, two tennis ball-sized pork and beef meatballs, which arrive smothered in cheese and swimming in a light, slightly spicy sugo pomodoro. It’s a struggle not to devour them both, but we saved room.

Pizza and pasta (“pizze and paste” on the menu) are the stars of chef/owner James De Marte’s menu. Pizzas feature smoked burrata and speck, or fennel sausage and black truffle atop a crunchy thin crust, which snaps like a cracker with each bite. At $25, the burrata/speck pizza is pricey and the most expensive on the menu, but others range between $16 to $21.

The bucatini carbonara is a classic take on the dish, with crunchy bits of bacon, just the right amount of pepper and a creamy, cheesy carbonara sauce that clings to perfectly al dente pasta. Gnocchi alla Romana isn’t your typical potato dumpling. The Roman style uses semolina flour, milk, butter, egg yolks and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese to create fluffy pucks of goodness that pair perfectly with an amatriciana sauce.

I ordered roast chicken breast at the start of the meal, but our server waited until we’d finished our pasta course to ask if we still wanted the chicken. Perhaps she assumed we’d be full, but the result was a long delay. Worse, the chicken was the most disappointing part of the meal. The crumbly coating on the outside overwhelmed the bird, and the accompanying chickpea fries were overly seasoned. When I asked our server about the fries, she said they taste weird at first, but if you keep eating them, they are addictive. Maybe I didn’t eat enough of them.

You can tell a lot about a restaurant from its roasted chicken. But, in the case of Pisolino, the chicken doesn’t tell the whole story. If you live in Avondale, this is definitely the neighborhood joint you’ve been waiting for. For the rest of you, it’s worth a trip to the Northwest Side.

Pisolino, 2755 W. Belmont Ave., 773-293-6025. pisolinochicago.com.

— Amy Carr

Radio Anago

Brendan Sodikoff's foray into the sushi business didn't start off well. Unlike many of his immediate hits (Au Cheval, Bavette’s, Green Street Smoked Meats), where customers couldn't wait to line up and throw money at him, the reaction to Radio Anago was muted, if not outright hostile. Particular scorn was directed toward a $26 fried chicken dish topped with thin sheets of gold leaf, an addition that struck many as pointless (gold leaf has no flavor ...) and greedy (… but it certainly makes the plate cost more).

I'm happy to report that the gold leaf is gone. In its place is a $9 fried chicken dish, this time topped with the much more sensible, and actually flavorful, bonito flakes. It's a fine dish, but one that doesn't scream for attention. I think that's a good thing, because it refocuses expectations away from one fried dish and toward the original point of the restaurant: sushi.

Instead of fanciful creations drizzled in wasabi mayo, the sushi here comes out proudly unadorned— exactly the right course with fish this pristine. Sake salmon nigiri ($7) tasted firm and delicately sweet, while the freshwater eel ($6.50) was so luscious, I remember exclaiming to my dining partner, "So that's what eel is supposed to taste like." Rolls showcase the same level of care. Warm miso scallop ($14) pairs plump bites of the crustacean and salty miso with crackly pops of tempura crunch.

As with any Sodikoff spot, your enjoyment of the food is magnified by the setting. This guy knows how to set a mood. Like Bavette's, Radio Anago somehow makes you feel special simply by being there. It's the rare sushi restaurant that's cozy — there are honest-to-goodness comfy chairs in the middle, along with two enormous chandeliers. The comically dark room plays games with your senses — I also have a dimmer for the lights in my kitchen, but I never feel I'm on a movie set like here.

You'll obviously have to pay for this privilege. While a meal here costs far more than most neighborhood sushi joints, the bill is comparable to Chicago's other high-end sushi spots. I doubt, however, those places have the infectious swagger of Radio Anago.

Radio Anago, 226 W. Kinzie St., 312-796-3316, radioanago.com — Nick Kindelsperger

Tricycle

We were freezing after spending too long at the Lincoln Park Zoo Lights, so we were ready to warm up with some comfort food when we walked into Tricycle. The restaurant, which replaced the former Silver Cloud in Bucktown earlier this year, started off on the right foot with a delightfully spiced mug of hot cider — and got better from there.

The menu, at first glance, may seem a little tired — rumaki and lamb lollipops? — but nearly every dish we had seemed to satisfy a craving we didn’t know we had. The shrimp banh mi flatbread is what you always hope for in great bar food, but never find: a blend of creamy heat spiked with bright cucumber, red onion and mint, all served on a respectable slab of carbs. The meatballs are tossed in a delightful blackberry glaze — silky and not too sweet — and sprinkled with cotija cheese.

The Tricycle burger is a thin patty (no need to specify temperature) served between a sesame bun with arugula, caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon jam, tomato, pickle and a house sauce. It’s a high-end slider served alongside a pile of excellent french fries; think McDonald’s fries before they got rid of the beef tallow. The highlight of the meal was the crispy braised pork shank. Break through the crunchy skin to dig into a succulent hunk of pork. It rests a top of a pile of polenta and spinach, a cozy plate ready-made to console you on even the darkest winter night.

The only lackluster dish was ironically the thing you’d expect a comfort food restaurant to master: the macaroni and cheese. Though dusted with a healthy dose of breadcrumbs, it was creamy but oddly bland.

The restaurant, which is owned by the Sheffield’s team, is friendly and inviting, welcoming to families. Vegetarians, too, have plenty of options.

Tricycle’s website features a quote from local author Marcus Sakey, sort of a mission statement: “A tricycle is joy and excitement coupled with safety. They’re homey. Built for adventure, but always dependable.” So far, the restaurant is living up to it.

1700 N. Damen Ave., 773-697-9275, tricyclechicago.com

— Jennifer Day

Queenie’s Supper Club

You may share a recurring dream in which you're drifting through an airport, but pleasantly so, with luxury lounge attendants catering to your every whim. If not, Queenie’s may create the neural networks to set the scene.

Virginia “Queenie” Wirtz was the great-grandmother of Danny Wirtz, a lineage you’ll hear recited by servers throughout your visit. The first family of the Bulls, Blackhawks and booze in Chicago teamed up with Levy Restaurants and Heisler Hospitality to immortalize the matriarch in a swanky supper club hidden within the United Center. The bar and restaurant opened on the Near West Side in September.

The transportive experience is only open on event days, but you don’t need a ticket to enter, or reservations for that matter, though I highly recommend them if only to request a seat around the plush piano bar. The sweeping room in neutral tones with taxidermy accents is eye-catching itself, but do note there’s no view into the stadium, except on big screens showing the action through an Instagramlike vintage filter, as if you're watching a sepia-toned video.

Executive chef Dan Snowden, who also runs Bad Hunter, the vegetable-focused restaurant by Heisler, oversees a modern Midwestern menu. True to supper club tradition, every table receives a downright delightful complimentary relish tray with warm Parker House rolls sprinkled with Maldon salt, a tiny tub of honey butter and a half-pint jar stuffed with colorful house-pickled vegetables. A pair of tiny tongs and a proper butter knife complete the presentation.

Fried Wisconsin cheese curds ($14) should be required except for the lactose-intolerant. Remarkably squeaky fresh chunks are beer batter-dipped, deep-fried tempura-esque, then served with an umami-kissed black garlic ranch dipping sauce.

The house specialty is the herb-crusted prime rib sliced in three sizes: 12 ounces ($42), 16 ounces ($49) and 20 ounces ($54). Each enormous slab of Linz Heritage Angus beef is offered at a perfectly pink and taut medium rare. Your server will gently allow that you can request a finish more well-done. Don’t judge, because they won’t.

Supper club classics star a fried walleye ($28) served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Three huge golden-encrusted fillets bank a platter of thick-cut fries. The potatoes were surprisingly the weakest link of the meal, hinting at the bad old days of rushed stadium food instead of the fine frites they could have been.

A towering wedge of grasshopper cheesecake ($12) reclaimed the experience, pale green and minty with cacao nib crumble and softly sweetened Chantilly whipped cream. Spoiler alert! There’s a kids menu with a secret complimentary dessert: a Mississippi mud pie-inspired cup garnished with gummy worms and served in a plastic stemless wine glass you can take to your seat or as a souvenir all the way home.

1901 W. Madison St., 312-455-4550, queeniessupperclub.com

— Louisa Chu

Note: This article has been updated to add a mini review for Queenie’s Supper Club, which was overlooked during editing.

