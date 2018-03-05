Specialty Lighting Creates Continuity Connecting Design with LED Lighting

continuity Cord Connected Fixtures

North Carolina (RestaurantNews.com) Specialty Lighting, a leading source for lighting solutions, introduces continuity – continuous LED illumination without any dark spaces between directly connected fixtures. continuity, with polycarbonate housing and diffuser, is available in 12”, 24”, 36”, and 48” lengths that can link up to 12 fixtures. The integrated power source means no bulky external driver is needed. Optional cord connects fixtures around corners.

“LEDs have made a huge impact in the area of lighting design,” explains Greg Carpenter, President, Specialty Lighting. “Architects and interior designers are no longer limited to using off-the-shelf lighting solutions – designing light fixtures around a lamp source is quickly vanishing. As a lighting designer and manufacturer, we can easily create solutions like continuity to integrate with the space as opposed to fitting a fixture within the space.”

Since LEDs are more efficient than traditional lamp sources, continuity consumes less energy while providing more effective illumination. Easily mounted with provided hardware, the fixture is available in black and white finishes. Standard features include:

Electrical rating: 120V, 60Hz

Lamp source: LED

Lumens: See ordering information

Color temperature: 4000K

Power cord: 5′ 18/2 SPT (included)

Switch: integrated on/off rocker

Linkable for continuous lighting – up to 12 units

Can be linked direct or with connecting cables

Finish options: black, white

Installation method: metal mounting clips (included)

Options include:

Connecting cables

12′ power cord

Hardwire boxes (with or without switch)

Other LED color temperatures available upon request

continuity black RKS continuity white RKS continuity Direct Connector closed continuity Direct Connector open

Specialty Lighting is a market leader dedicated to the art of illumination and power distribution. Since 1975, we have been committed to ongoing research and product development. Our expansive product offering has been carefully crafted to address a wide range of applications ranging from the most basic and simple designs to more elaborate and complex custom designs. Products meet or exceed United States and Canadian safety standards and are UL, CSA or ETL listed. We’re ready to assist you with your next project. Specialty Lighting: More Than Lighting, Powerful Solutions. info@specialtylighting.com. www.specialtylighting.com.

Press Contact:

Roe Murphy

R&R Productions

201-281-0870

Roemurphy12@gmail.com