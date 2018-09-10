Specialty instant coffee startups aim to change the way you drink a cup of joe

Premium instant coffee. It sounds contradictory at first. Does such a thing even exist?

For decades, instant coffee has meant jars of flaky granules that live on the lower shelves of the supermarket. It has been an inexpensive, no-fuss choice for anyone who just wants a cup of joe fast.

A new wave of startup companies, including Swift Cup Coffee, Sudden Coffee and Voila, aim to change that. And Chicago-based Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea is joining the effort. Partnering with San Francisco-based Sudden Coffee, Intelligentsia has quietly launched a new line of instant — Rayos Del Sol, a single-origin coffee from Peru — in a crystallized, single-serve format. A four-pack of single-serve instant sells for $13 and is packed in airtight, compostable tubes.

The early returns have been positive. The company’s initial order sold out online, and supplies at Chicago-area coffee bars are limited. A front-counter display at Intelligentsia’s Logan Square cafe recently elicited responses of “wow” and “very cool” from customers.

“There’s definitely a curiosity,” said Jeremy Mercato, a 23-year-old barista at the cafe.

It’s part of the new wave of Third Wave coffee, and behind it is a collection of entrepreneurs who have developed proprietary freeze-drying and dehydrating methods to produce premium (or specialty) instant coffee. The goal of Joshua Zloof of Sudden, Nate Kaiser of Swift Cup and Kent Sheridan of Voila is simple — change the way people drink coffee.

The “Third Wave” of coffee summarizes the current trend toward specialty coffees produced by small-batch roasters with a focus on artisan techniques, sustainable methods, and closer relationships with growers and harvesters. Locally, this would include Intelligentsia, Metropolis, Dark Matter, Halfwit, Gaslight, Metric and others.

The First Wave is considered the initial acceleration of coffee consumption on a wide scale in the mid-1800s and early 1900s. Brands such as Folgers, Hills Brothers and Maxwell House pioneered mass production and vacuum-sealing to preserve freshness.

The Second Wave was ushered in with the emergence of coffee shop chains like Starbucks, specialty beverages and a new awareness of coffee origins, brewing methods and harvesting practices.

The new spin on Third Wave coffee is that instead of relying on a brewed pot or a barista, specialty, high-end coffee should be available anywhere, and in the time it takes to pour water into a cup. And Zloof, Kaiser and Sheridan are doing something about it.

The three millennials have teamed up with some of the country’s leading specialty roasters and fine-tuned processes to turn small, flavor-concentrated coffee batches into instant coffee. They have built small businesses focused on selling coffees or processing instant for others. Together, Sudden (San Francisco), Swift Cup (Lancaster, Pa.) and Voila (Bend, Ore.) also have become the leading ambassadors for the specialty instant market, relying heavily on social media, crowdsourcing and word of mouth to establish their brands.

Call it an instant revolution, on a granular level.

“Great coffee is a simple luxury that can make someone’s day a whole lot better,” said Zloof, who co-founded Sudden Coffee with international barista champion Kalle Freese in 2015. “We wanted to make it more accessible, so anyone could have a great coffee, without a machine, without needing to learn how to brew it, without the need to drive to a cafe.”

What is specialty instant coffee?

The idea of premium or specialty instant often raises eyebrows, among casual drinkers and roasters alike, but it’s recent rise has followed the emergence of new coffee products, such as cold brews available at most grocery stores.

But this isn’t the General Foods International coffees that were marketed in the 1970s and ’80s. Times have changed. Instead of relying on artificial ingredients, sugar and nondairy creamer for flavor, Sudden, Swift Cup and Voila use higher quality beans and keep the process as unencumbered as possible.

Starbucks took the first step in elevating instant when it introduced Via in 2009 and debuted the product at coffee shops in Seattle and Chicago in March of that year.

"This is not your mother’s instant coffee," Starbucks then-CEO Howard Schultz said at a product tasting with journalists and retailers, according to The New York Times.

By 2010, Starbucks was selling eight-packs of single-serve instant in retail stores nationwide. Today Pike Place and Pumpkin Spice are available at Target and Walmart for less than $7.

Convenience is the primary selling point for the premium instant products. Packaging is kept minimal, some products are not much larger than a packet of sugar — or in the case of Intelligentsia, a 3-inch glass tube — and all you need to turn the crystals into a premium cup of coffee is water. Hot or cold.

“The instant coffee market has been long been crowded by traditional instant companies,” said Sheridan, who founded Voila in 2016. “Now that specialty instant coffee exists, we hope to provide the potential for the world’s best roasters to work with Voila to turn their coffees into delicious instant form.”

While the method of freeze-drying coffee dates back decades, it’s been recently re-engineered to tap into the surge in demand for higher quality coffees, single origin and nuanced blends.

The process involves brewing coffee in small batches to achieve precise extractions for optimal flavor, freezing to temperatures as low as minus 50 to minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit, placing the coffee in a vacuum to lower pressure and eliminate the frozen water through sublimation, and a secondary drying phase to remove moisture before the coffee is ready to be packaged in crystallized form. While mainstream instant applies heat to turn coffee into granules in seconds, the freezing process can take up to 30 hours.

“The process is quite labor-intensive,” Kaiser said.

It also preserves the flavor integrity and aroma of the blend.

“It was much harder than we thought it would be,” said Zloof, CEO of Sudden. “The challenge is in the brewing and freezing. We had to develop new processes around both.”

And how does it taste? From our sampling, it was pretty spot-on as compared to freshly brewed and delivered the richness and intensity we look for. During Intelligentsia’s testing phase, the roaster's quality control group was surprised, noting in a report, “No one expected it to be good. We’d all had specialty instant before and not liked it. But when we got our coffee back from Sudden, it was better than anything we’d tried before."

Success for Sudden, Swift Cup and Voila has relied on partnerships with roasters, and so far the relationships have generated instant benefits. While the Intelligentsia-Sudden tandem has brought the trend to Chicago, Swift Cup and Voila have been building partnerships with roasters across the country.

For Swift Cup, it’s been win-win: The company’s clients can offer their coffees with a different brew method (instant), and Swift Cup gains exposure in new markets for its own coffees. Sheridan, 25, uses a similar model at Voila and has focused strictly on the production end.

“From the start, I had felt that instant provided an amazing potential to explore several different roasters all in your back pocket,” he said. “Our customers get so excited to try all of the different roasters we’re partnered with. It keeps things fresh and spreads the love.”

The retail price of specialty instant varies but hovers around $2-$3 per serving. Sudden offers an eight-pack for $22, Swift Cup at $16-$18 for a six-pack and Voila at $16 for a five-pack. Prices vary according to quality of the roasts and all three offer a monthly subscription service.

Sheridan got Voila off the ground with a Kickstarter campaign and a goal of generating $26,000. He ended up raising more than $27,000 in 30 days and used the funding to purchase equipment, create a pilot facility and begin production.

Voila crafts specialty blends that marry South American and African beans, and that have berry and spice notes. It recently offered Brazil Rodomunho, from Dapper & Wise Roasters in Portland, Ore., that melded chocolate, marshmallow and raisin. Another was Ethiopia Gesha Village Reserve from Ruby Roasters in Nelsonville, Wis., which boasted melon, caramel, floral and berry notes.

“We brew their coffees up to near-perfect extractions, so they taste exactly how they should,” Sheridan said. “All you have to do is add water.”

Global market

Specialty instant is an emerging market still in its infancy in the U.S., but new companies are hoping to capitalize off the global popularity of instant outside of the U.S. According to reports from Euromonitor International, a market research firm on consumer products, global sales of instant coffee have tripled since 2000 and are expected to top $35 billion in 2018.

According to Euromonitor, nearly half of all coffee consumed globally is instant. While freshly brewed coffee is king in North and South America and Europe, instant is preferred in Mexico, China, Russia and Australia.

“China and India are the major players,” said Kaiser, 29, who founded Swift Cup two years ago. “The instant coffee market is much smaller, but growing, and is an enthusiastic niche.”

He noted the instant market is overwhelmingly dominated by major commodity producers — think Folgers, Maxwell House and Nescafe — that fail to preserve the nuance and intensity smaller coffee batches can offer.

“Ultimately it comes down to working with superior ingredients,” Kaiser said. Bulk brewing and drying processes also erode flavor.

The idea of capitalizing on specialty instant coffee came unexpectedly for Zloof. All it took was one great cup of coffee in a cafe. It transformed his day and how he felt, and over time, he wanted that same experience — “a great coffee break anytime” — without the coffee shop.

Sudden has a disciplined, entrepreneurial model for its own coffee line and relies on beans from one primary roaster, Equator Coffee out of San Rafael, Calif. It uses a process similar to a gentle pour-over to capture the intensity, complexity and natural sweetness of the beans without lingering bitterness.

“The Sudden process is unique,” said Kevin Lardner, customer experience manager at Intelligentsia.

Instead of working with many roasters and flavor profiles, Sudden focuses on one master brew and perfects it. And markets it, big time, offering its coffee in single-serve, airtight, compostable tubes available in multipacks or by monthly subscription.

Sudden’s goal is make its coffee available in retail stores around the world in 2019. A major first step was the partnership with Intelligentsia.

“I think specialty coffee has huge market potential,” Zloof said. “Specialty coffee is a category with high brand loyalty, a premium price and regular consumption. Instant coffee has a high shelf life, it’s cheap to ship and it’s scalable. Specialty instant sits at the intersection of the two.”

