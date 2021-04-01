SPB Hospitality Partners with Autism Speaks to Raise Funds During World Autism Month

All SPB Hospitality brands to host fundraisers throughout April that will go towards creating a more inclusive world for the autism community

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) In honor of World Autism Month, SPB Hospitality is teaming up with Autism Speaks to raise funds to provide crucial resources, research, advocacy and support to meet urgent needs today, and ensure a brighter future tomorrow for those on the spectrum.

Throughout April, all of SPB Hospitality’s brands – including Logan’s Roadhouse , Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom , Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery , Gordon Biersch , Big River Grille & Brewing Works , ChopHouse & Brewery , A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom , Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery – will raise funds through guest donations to benefit Autism Speaks. Guests who donate funds will be thanked with a free dish for their next visit to the restaurant:

Logan’s Roadhouse

Donate $2 to receive a coupon for a free dessert (up to $6.99) with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $5 to receive a coupon for a free appetizer (up to $7.99) with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $10 to receive a coupon for a free entrée (up to $12.99) with the purchase of any entrée.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

Donate $2 to receive a coupon for a free dessert with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $5 to receive a coupon for a free starter (up to $12.49) with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $10 to receive a coupon for a free entrée (up to $13.99) with the purchase of any entrée.



Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch

Donate $2 to receive a coupon for a free dessert with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $5 to receive a coupon for a free appetizer with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $10 to receive a coupon for a free entrée with the purchase of any entrée (not valid on steak or entrées more than $17.49).

ChopHouse & Brewery

Donate $5 to receive a coupon for a free dessert with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $10 to receive a coupon for a free appetizer with the purchase of any entrée.

Donate $30 to receive a coupon for a free entrée with the purchase of any entrée (not valid on entrées more than $30.00).

“SPB is committed to giving back to the communities we serve by leveraging our resources of people, time and hospitality,” said SPB Hospitality CEO Jim Mazany. “We are honored to join Autism Speaks in their mission to work towards a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.”

Founded in 2005, Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. They do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To learn more, visit autismspeaks.org .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

