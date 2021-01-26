SPB Hospitality Names Champion PR, Digital and Social Media Agency of Record

Leading operator and franchisor of full-service restaurant concepts selects Dallas-based agency to support turnaround initiatives and next stage of expansion

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) SPB Hospitality announced today the engagement of Champion Management Group LLC as the company’s Public Relations, Digital and Social Media Agency of Record.

Champion began working with several of SPB Hospitality’s brands on a project basis in 2019, including Logan’s Roadhouse , Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom , Rock Bottom Brewery and Gordon Biersch . Now, following a pause in the engagement driven by the pandemic, Champion has expanded its role as agency of record for the popular brands.

“We take our public relations, digital and social media efforts seriously and have always maintained high standards when it comes to working with an agency,” said Josh Kern, chief experience officer of SPB Hospitality. “It has been refreshing working with the collaborative team that understands our industry, our voice and our goals. As we go about the business of turning around these beloved brands and positioning them for growth, we know that Champion is the best partner for the job.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Corner Bakery Cafe, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Dog Haus, Fazoli’s, On The Border, RAVE Restaurant Group and Taco John’s. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, event production, sports and entertainment and not-for-profits.

“SPB Hospitality operates some of the most innovative full-service brands in the restaurant industry, and we are thrilled to have earned their business,” said Champion Principal Eric Spiritas. “Just as important, they have a team of great people that we truly enjoy working with. We look forward to taking their brands to the next level with comprehensive public relations, digital and social strategies directed by the most talented agency team in the business.”

For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery. For more information about SPB Hospitality, visit spbhospitality.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

