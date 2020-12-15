SPB Hospitality Debuts Chicken Concept – Twisted Tenders

Leading operator of popular restaurant brands launches delivery-only concept across footprint

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) SPB Hospitality is showing fans just how cluckin’ good chicken can be with the launch of its first-ever, innovative virtual concept – Twisted Tenders!

The new chicken concept launched across 175 locations in 33 states and will continue to expand throughout SPB Hospitality’s footprint. Available now for third-party delivery only, Twisted Tenders will operate out of SPB Hospitality’s full-service dining restaurants – Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant and ChopHouse.

“During this trying time for the industry, restaurant brands have had to get creative to thrive beyond challenges,” said SPB Hospitality CEO Jim Mazany. “Twisted Tenders is an innovative and incredibly tasty way for our brands to generate additional revenue, especially in areas where dining rooms have capacity restrictions or are closed. With a delivery-only concept, we’re able to continue to serve guests across the nation regardless of their city’s mandates.”

Don’t get it twisted … The virtual concept has a simple menu with 100% premium ingredients crafted by Chef Tim Griffin, SPB Hospitality’s director of culinary. Chef Griffin drew inspiration from the leading operator’s high-end concept Denver ChopHouse, where chicken tenders are soaked in buttermilk for 24 hours. From there, he took creativity and innovation to the next level, which led to bold, no-forks-given, unapologetically tasty finger food.

All Twisted Tenders recipes are made-from-scratch, breaded, cooked-to-order and delivered as fast as legally possible. Guests can order Crafted Tenders or Nashville Hot Tenders (with 3, 6 10 or 20 tenders), with the choice of 15 insanely delicious sauces on the side – Twisted Ranch, This is Q’d Up, Smoked & Toked Buffalo, Crazy Rich Asian, Son of a B!, Pep in yo Step Parmesan Peppercorn, Big Al, Free Range Ranch, Blue Cheese, El Cilantro Lime Ranch, Voodoo, Tickled Pickle Ranch, Honey Trap Mustard, Twisted Sauce or Dr. Assburn.

“Twisted Tenders cooks up a variety of crazy good offerings made in-house with the best ingredients,” Mazany said. “We can’t wait to deliver our chicken items directly to guests’ doorsteps so they can enjoy them without ever having to leave their home.”

To add to the tender lineup, Twisted Tenders will also offer a Crispy Chef-Crafted Chicken Tender Sandwich and 10 bone-in or boneless wings, available with BBQ, Buffalo or Honey Mustard sauces, or in their Birthday Suit. All tenders and the sandwich are served with house-made Kettle Chips available plain or seasoned with Salty Dill, Smokehouse BBQ, Sea Smoke or Ranch seasonings, or guests can upgrade to house-made Chipotle Twisted Mac & Cheese. See more at TwistedChickenTenders.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

The post SPB Hospitality Debuts Chicken Concept - Twisted Tenders first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.