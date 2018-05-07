A Sox fan's guide to Wrigley eats for the City Series

Welcome to Wrigley, Sox fans, and pardon the dust.

You’ll notice during the City Series on Friday, Saturday and Sunday that quite a bit has changed since you were here last July. That collection of support beams just west of the ballpark is now Hotel Zachary. The Park at Wrigley sold its naming rights to a risk-management company; the newly rechristened Gallagher Way will, in due time, merge as seamlessly into the Chicago lexicon as has Willis Tower.

All three Cubs-Sox games start at 1:20 p.m., giving fans the option of grabbing early lunch, post-game dinner or possibly both. That’s easier than ever, thanks to an influx of new restaurants, three of them copies of already popular concepts. Not to be outdone, the ballpark itself has upgraded its menu with new options and brought in a few big guns to ramp up the name-recognition factor. (When the name on the kiosk is Garrett Popcorn, there are no follow-up questions.)

Yes, we know you believe that the concessions at Guaranteed Rate Field are far superior. But we’re not there this weekend, so let’s take a look at the options we have:

Wrigley Field

In addition to bringing Garrett Popcorn into the fold, Wrigley added Jeff Mauro’s Pork & Mindy’s to the ballpark; you’ll see P&M products at various places in the park. (Fair warning: The Pig Candy is addictive.) Returning vendors include Buona Beef (Italian beef and Italian sausage), Giordano’s (stuffed pizza) and Hot Doug’s (encased-meat sandwiches), though Hot Doug’s still is strictly a bleachers option.

The chef’s series booth, featuring a rotating lineup of top chefs (Bayless, Izard, etc.) doesn’t return to Wrigley until June. Sorry.

New items among the no-name concessions: Bone-in short rib (smoked for 12 hours, meaning that when it’s gone, it’s gone); Chick-Ago sandwich (groaner name, but brined thighs with tempura sport peppers sound promising), chicken tinga tacos and beef barbacoa tacos.

Hotel Zachary

Mordecai. Operated by Folkart Restaurant Management (i.e., Matthias Merges) and featuring Michelin-starred Jared Wentworth in the kitchen, Mordecai meets all the ballpark-restaurant expectations and then exceeds them. Yep, you can get a very good double-patty burger and a first-rate fish-and-chips, but the menu goes way deeper than that (grilled octopus, spiced romanesco, porchetta), augmented by a serious cocktail program and a wealth of aged spirits. The main floor is sophisticated and inviting, and the upstairs open-air deck overlooks the Park at — sorry, Gallagher Way — for that I’m-at-the-ballpark vibe.

Big Star. Take the wildly popular Wicker Park taco restaurant and basically double — no, triple — its size. The interior can seat 300, and the sidewalk cafe can hold 80. Tacos, margaritas, whiskey and beer. What’s not to love?

Smoke Daddy. Still one of my favorite places for ribs and other smoked meats, Smoke Daddy feels right at home in Wrigleyville (the original is on Division Street), offering basically the same menu in spacious surroundings, including a second-floor outdoor terrace. If you’ve got tickets for the Saturday or Sunday game, arrive extra early for Smoke Daddy’s family-style brunch ($19).

West Town Bakery + Tap

I see this adjunct to the West Town original as having mostly pre-game appeal, given its remarkable pastries (doughnuts, croissants, chef Chris Teixeira’s signature cruffies) and superior coffees. (Try the Goat’s Blood, made for WTB by Dark Matter Coffee.) But you’ll also find local beers on tap, cocktails and boozy shakes.

