Southern Classic Chicken Signs Multi-unit Development Deal, Expanding Across Louisiana

Family-founded fried chicken franchise partners with franchising titans to expand their presence in the southern U.S.

Shreveport, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Southern Classic Chicken , a Louisiana-based fried chicken franchise, continues to grow its presence across the southern United States. The brand is announcing its latest development deal that will bring multiple locations to the New Orleans region. This announcement comes when Southern Classic Chicken is experiencing increased success with its drive through and walk-up window only model that has made them resilient through Covid.

The locations will be owned and operated by SCC Foods, LLC and Ikonik Restaurant Brands, LLC. The principals behind those entities include David Halpern, a New Orleans-based attorney and entrepreneur who has interests in multiple restaurant concepts who brings valuable experience as a franchisee in both the Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Smoothie King systems. Also investing along with David are Tom O’Keefe, Nick Binnings, Glen Armantrout, and Casey Levy, who add better than 100 years of combined executive-level experience.

“This development deal is particularly special for Tom and me,” said Nick Binnings, Director of Brand Development for Southern Classic Chicken. “As members of the Southern Classic Chicken leadership team, we are thrilled to make the transition to becoming franchise partners. We believe that working alongside our franchisees and having a close relationship with the brand’s founding family has provided us with the right ingredients to enable our new locations to thrive.”

Binnings and O’Keefe have helped spearhead Southern Classic Chicken’s recent launch of its franchise program having deep roots in the restaurant operations and franchising space. Binnings held an executive position at Another Broken Egg Café and helps several growth brands through his company Hammock Capital, while O’Keefe has held executive positions at Popeye’s/Church’s Chicken, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Smoothie King, among others. Binnings and O’Keefe joined forces to help Southern Classic Chicken grow because of its culture, quality and incredible value.

“Considering their backgrounds, we have no doubt that David, Nick, Tom, Glen, and Casey will successfully integrate Southern Classic Chicken into new communities,” noted Alan Fanning, a member of the founding family Southern Classic Chicken. “We couldn’t think of a better team to help us expand our presence in our home state of Louisiana.”

The new development deal is expected to open its first location in the New Orleans region by Fall 2022 with the others following shortly after. SCC Foods, LLC has set a goal of opening a minimum of 10 Southern Classic Chicken locations over the next five to seven years.



Southern Classic Chicken serves up home-style fried chicken made with a proprietary marinade and batter complemented by fresh side offerings inspired by its southern roots. The family-focused brand is well-known across Northern Louisiana for its fried chicken and value pricing where an average meal ranges from $5-7. Sourcing the freshest ingredients and products possible is the top priority so the brand can provide the “absolute best” to its customers at a better price point and value than competitors.

“Southern Classic Chicken has witnessed booming growth in the past year and a half and we look to continue that success,” added Binnings. “We’re eager to partner with the Fanning family and Southern Classic Chicken to assist it enter the New Orleans and contiguous markets.”

About Southern Classic Chicken

Founded in 1989 and franchising since 2020, Southern Classic Chicken prides itself on serving fresh, delicious fried chicken at a price point that provides an incredible value. Founded by three family members, Southern Classic Chicken offers high-quality comfort food in a quick and effective manner through its walk-up and drive-thru restaurant model. Southern Classic Chicken will soon have 17 locations open throughout the South and is targeting cities across Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Texas for franchise expansion. Including a $40,000 franchise fee, the initial investment to open a Southern Classic Chicken franchise is $441,500 to $1,057,000. For more information, please visit: https://www.southernclassicchicken.com/franchising .

