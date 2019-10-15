Southern Classic Chicken Offers Franchise Opportunities to Markets beyond Its North Louisiana Roots

(RestaurantNews.com) Southern Classic Chicken, a wildly popular family-owned North Louisiana institution, is now franchising in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Key markets in this exciting franchise program are Houston, Dallas, New Orleans, Lafayette, Louisiana; and Jackson, Mississippi.

The company is looking for multi-unit operators of other restaurant concepts and/or experienced restaurant professionals who can open at least three units and who understand what it takes to operate a high-volume, fast food operation. Southern Classic Chicken currently operates 16 locations in North Louisiana, East Texas and Arkansas. The brand is expanding corporate units throughout their current markets.

Southern Classic Chicken has been a family owned business with a loyal following for the last 35 years. The company is dedicated to serving the best fresh fried chicken and sides to give customers an incredible value and a “taste that brings you back!”

The brand has partnered with Nick Binnings and Tom O’Keefe to help develop the infrastructure for franchise growth.

Nick Binnings is the owner of Hammock Capital and is a restaurant industry professional with more than 20 years developing operational infrastructure for brand growth. He has been a part of multiple concepts expansion and has developed several of his own concepts that he sold to investment groups. Nick was previously with Another Broken Egg Café, where he helped bring the brand from 15 – 62 units and led it to a sale in 2017 to private equity.

Tom O’Keefe has more than 30 years of franchise experience as a franchise attorney. He has held executive roles with Popeye’s Chicken, Ruth Chris Steak House, and Anytime Fitness. His last position was President of Smoothie King before going on his own to help growing companies.

Tom said Southern Classic Chicken is well positioned for this new franchise program. “Southern Classic Chicken has a terrific and proprietary menu that has an almost cult-like following in North Louisiana. This closely-held family business is well managed and has been patiently operated with an eye on franchising for some time. It has a solid record of strong performance from its company-owned stores, which enjoy super attractive unit-level economics. These attributes make Southern Classic Chicken an ideal concept to franchise, and I expect it will be well received in the marketplace.”