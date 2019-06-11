Southern Charm Gelato Shoppe to Celebrate 1 Year Mark and Growth in 2019!

(RestaurantNews.com) Jeff Martin- Founder of Buttercream Dreams Hospitality Group is getting ready to PARTY in June! Southern Charm Gelato Shoppe – a fresh and new Gelato concept that opened in Kansas City’s Most Exclusive Shopping District on the Country Club Plaza last July. To celebrate our first year, we are having an exciting free giveaway.

“We are so excited to have had an amazing first year here in Kansas City” says Martin. Martin launched the new concept with the goal of educating people on the differences between Gelato and Ice Cream. “Gelato is such an amazing, smooth and flavorful product that if marketed correctly could change the way we eat and think Gelato” says Martin. Southern Charm leaves the Italian aspect out of its concept. Martin says “ Southern Charm uses relatable names to its flavors, we all know Gelato started in Italy but we as American’s relate to normal names even though our gelato products come from Italy, we keep it simple. I have created flavors that are not normal to a true Italian Gelateria, which I think sets Southern Charm apart from all other gelato concept.”

Southern Charm’s unique flavors include Georgia Peach Cobbler, Lily’s Unicorn, The Munchies, which is a pretzel and cream cheese base layered with Ritz crackers, pretzels, potato chips and mini m&m’s, and the newest and most popular flavor is the Breakfast Kitchen Sink, which is a mixture of 6 different types of cereals mashed together to give a true breakfast lover an amazing and flavorful experience. Other notable flavors is the Smallcakes Red Velvet, Jax’s Bubblegum, and Decadent Coffee Crunch.

Southern Charm is ready to grow and share its amazing gelato with the world. Three new corporate locations will open in Florida, Georgia, and Arizona in late 2019. Southern Charm will start franchising soon and already has interested parties in many different states and some International countries. Martin has been successful in the dessert segment creating brands such as Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery and Decadent Coffee and Dessert Bar.

If you are in Kansas City on Sunday June 16th stop by for a FREE scoop of Gelato for the first 100 people and party with our Southern Charm crew.

For more information please visit our website at www.southerncharmgelato.com

Or visit our other brands at www.buttercreamdreamshg.com

