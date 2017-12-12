Southern California’s Nékter Juice Bar to Celebrate Grand Openings of First East Coast Restaurants in North Carolina on December 15 and 16

Award-Winning Modern Juice Bar Experience Will Open in Charlotte on December 15 and Cornelius on December 16 — with $1 Juices and Smoothies, Free Nékter Swag, and Family-Fun Entertainment

Charlotte and Cornelius, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Nékter Juice Bar, the popular Southern California restaurant brand leading the way in the authentically fresh, clean and nutrient-rich juice bar movement, will open its first two East Coast locations in North Carolina, in mid-December 2017. The Nékter Juice Bar in Charlotte’s South End will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, December 15, while the Nékter in Cornelius will hold its celebration on Saturday, December 16.

The new Nékter in Charlotte is located at 2275 South Boulevard, Suite B, and will be Sunday through Friday from 7am to 7pm, and Saturday from 7am to 8pm. The Nékter in Cornelius is located at 19116 Catawba Boulevard, Suite B, and will be open Sunday through Friday from 7am to 7pm, and Saturday from 7am to 8pm. Both restaurants are locally owned and operated by Dr. Todd Engel, founder of the Engel Institute Dental Center and the Engel Dental Center in Charlotte. Dr. Engel plans to open as many as 17 Nékter Juice Bars in North Carolina and South Carolina in the next few years.

The grand opening celebrations, which will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. will feature 16-ounce juices and smoothies for just $1.00, 24-ounce juice and smoothies for just $3.00, 1-Day Cleanses for $30.00, and free Nékter swag for the first 50 guests. The family-fun events will also feature live music, games and activities.

“Nékter Juice Bar is the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience offering a truly fresh and clean menu of juices, smoothies, acai bowls and other healthy snacks that taste as great as they make you feel,” said Dr. Todd Engel. “We are fortunate to be able to open the first Nékter Juice Bars on the East Coast right here in North Carolina. We’ve planned two family-fun and entertaining grand opening events, including $1.00 Nékter juices and smoothies for everyone.”

Each of Nékter’s menu offerings starts upon a foundation of fresh juice, and are designed to optimize overall health and wellness by feeding the body with essential vitamins and nutrients to increase energy, boost immunity, and cleanse and detoxify. Guests can choose from six fresh juices and seven smoothies that can be customized based on individual diet or lifestyle preferences, such as vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, low-fat, and low-sugar. Nékter’s acai bowls are also quite popular among guests as a delicious and nutritious treat or meal replacement. The five signature bowls can also be customized with a variety of toppings ranging from fresh fruit to hempseed granola.

Earlier this year, Nékter introduced Skoop, an all-natural, guilt-free and decadent frozen treat with a crave-worthy creamy and velvety gelato-like texture. Made in small batches daily, Skoop is dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free, and free of processed fillers and artificial flavors and colors. Flavors, which will rotate seasonally, now include Pumpkin Spice and Merry Mint.

Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is a premium, award-winning, modern juice bar concept offering guests a delicious selection of fresh, clean and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks at nearly 100 restaurants in the United States. The lifestyle restaurant brand has transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its entire menu. With an unwavering commitment to authenticity, quality and innovation, Nékter Juice Bar is rooted in the fundamental philosophy that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

Now with restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Colorado, and Washington State, Nékter plans to expand nationally to 425 restaurants by 2020. Within the next few years, Nékter will open in: Atlanta, Central California, Chicago, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, North and South Carolina Ohio, Tennessee, Tucson, and the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Virginia metropolitan area. Among several recent recognitions are: 2017 “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News; #217 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®; #21; #334 on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List in 2016. Entrepreneurs, who want to own a business in a thriving health and wellness sector of the restaurant industry, can visit www.nekterjuicebar.com/franchise to learn more.

