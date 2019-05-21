Southern and Creole restaurant Cleo's opens in Bronzeville, plus Bunny bakery is back

Named after owner Kirsten Harper’s grandmother, Cleo’s Southern Cuisine opened earlier this month, serving up Southern dishes with a Creole flair.

A former sports journalist, Harper fell into cooking when her professional athlete boyfriend and his teammates all raved about her food. So in 2014, she called up her aunt Eileen Fitzpatrick, who has guided her in her career, and told her she wanted to host a tasting. Four days later, her 200-person tasting event launched her catering business and booked her first two events. And now, she’s back in Bronzeville, her restaurant only five blocks from where she grew up.

“If you’re more money-driven, catering is more of where your profits are, but the brick and mortar was something I wanted to do,” Harper said. “I wanted to bring the kind of food that I do back to the neighborhood where I grew up. It’s Southern, but more upscale with Creole influences.”

She chose to do Southern food because she said it “speaks to your soul.” Plus, it comes naturally to her. She’s taking some foods that aren’t necessarily traditionally Southern, such as salmon, and flavoring it and spicing it in a Southern and Creole way.

“The feedback that I’ve gotten over the years is that customers are tasting the love in the food,” she said. “I wanted to stay creative and the feedback from the customers is great. … People are excited, like ‘what’s going to be on the menu tomorrow?’”

Although the menu changes daily, you’ll find some consistent staples like fried chicken and waffles, Creole shrimp and grits, mac and cheese, pineapple candied sweet potatoes, collard greens and sauteed spinach. On the docket are Cuban sliders, jambalaya, pan-seared Atlantic salmon and whitefish with pineapple salsa. To pair, you’ll find a sweet tea slushie with fresh lemon and a purple Kool-Aid based drink named Purple Rain (as an ode to Prince), and a red fruit punch with pineapple juice called Jackie’s Juice. And be sure to save room for dessert like pound cake or hazelnut bread pudding.

Sundays are dedicated to soul food, and the signature dish of the day is the cornbread dressing, made with peppers, cornbread, stuffing and rotisserie chicken.

“It’s a recipe that is true to my grandmother Cleo,” Harper said. “Eating it is like having a conversation with her.”

Harper credits her grandmother and a college boyfriend’s mother and grandmother for teaching her how to cook, but she has a not-so-well-kept secret — she doesn’t eat any of the food that she makes (besides the mac and cheese). She happily describes herself as someone who has the “palate of a 7-year-old” who only likes cheeseburgers, chicken tenders and french fries, but she said her love for creating the dishes comes through and has only received compliments from her diners.

“I’ve never tasted any of my food,” she said with a laugh. “I just read a lot. I understand how different spices or different cheeses go with different meats and how different ingredients go together in theory. It’s a lot of reading and research and as far as seasoning and how much to use, I just go off of how I feel. I do everything by eye.”

She believes good food takes time and said that nothing she makes is rushed.

“It’s still new and still exciting and I feel giddy right now,” she said. “I won’t be doing any of the three food items that I eat, but I want to keep it fresh and new and innovate but still make it familiar so it won’t scare people away.”

4248 S. Cottage Grove, 216-544-5587, squareup.com/store/cleos-southern-cuisine

Bunny bakery bounces back

NORTH CENTER — Bunny bakery is back, this time at Kitsune. Called Bunny Bakery and Worship, it’s named for Bunny, the Micro Bakery, a standalone business by Kitsune owner Iliana Regan that opened and closed on Broadway in Lakeview within four months in 2016. The new incarnation serves breakfast and lunch, classic pastries, breads and ice-cream sodas during the day while Kitsune continues to serve dinner. Check out the Kickstarter that was launched to help pay for additional equipment and improvements to the existing restaurant to help the transition. 4229 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-687-9179, bunnybakeryandworkshop.com





Other openings

WEST TOWN — Toronto-based Kinton Ramen opened its first U.S. location Friday. The restaurant specializes in the Japanese noodle soup featuring a broth made from pork bones cooked for 20 hours and torched pork belly. Add on toppings like Swiss cheese or choose other dishes, such as vegetarian ramen and fried chicken karaage (which you can also get on your ramen). You’ll also find appetizers like gyoza or age corn, deep-fried buttered corn with a sweet-soy sauce. Pair your food with Sapporo on draft, Hitachino Nest White Ale, sake, wine, cocktails, the Japanese soda Ramuneor a yuzu lemonade. A location in Wicker Park (1426 N. Milwaukee St.) will open in the summer. 163 N. Sangamon St., 312-374-3942, kintonramen.com/usa

BUCKTOWN — Stone Flower from Jacob Bickelhaupt, formerly of 42 Grams, is open. This is his first endeavor since Bickelhaupt pleaded guilty to battery of his ex-wife Alexa Welsh in July. The fine dining restaurant is the second-most expensive tasting menu in Chicago, according to Fooditor, priced at $300 per person. 1952 N. Damen Ave., stoneflowerchicago.com

NAVY PIER — New York City’s Cookie Do is opening its first Chicago location. The edible cookie dough shop is a seasonal pop-up and will have items like chocolate chip cookie dough and ice-cream-cookie sandwiches. 600 E. Grand Ave., cookiedonyc.com

WEST TOWN — City Tap is opening its first Chicago location with Kevin Smith, formerly executive sous chef at Tao Chicago, at the helm. Look out for craft beer, a rotating lineup of local draft beer as well as dishes like rabbit sausage with farro, spinach, cherries, gigante beans and Bell’s Two Hearted mustard, whiskey-smoked salmon and latkes with dill yogurt, pickled onions and chives, and the City Tap Torta, a pork shoulder sandwich with aioli, cilantro, lime, jalapeno, caramelized onion and romaine lettuce. 850 W. Fulton Market, 312-888-3055, citytap.com/location/fulton-market

RIVER NORTH — Torchio Pasta Bar is serving Italian-inspired cuisine with a focus on house-made pasta. Look out for dishes like semolina gnocchi baked in a marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella, bucatini puttanesca with San Marzano tomato sauce, anchovies, capers and gaeta olives, and spring vegetable pappardelle with asparagus, peas, zucchini and yellow squash in a lemon basil butter sauce with pecorino Romano. Don’t miss out on tableside Italian desserts like biscotti, seasonal fruit tart, Ligurian olive oil cake or gelato, and drinks like limoncello, Aperol and cocktails. 738 N. Wells St., 312-643-0538, torchiopastabar.com

THE LOOP — Brown Bag Seafood Co. is joining the lineup at the Willis Tower Catalog, a five-story dining hall, retail and entertainment hub. Other restaurants include Convene, Urbanspace, Shake Shack, Sweetgreen, Starbucks and Market Creations. 233 S. Wacker Dr., willistower.com

GLENVIEW — Coarse Italian, located at the Glenview Park Golf Club, will serve Italian dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is from Franco Francese, who owns Mattone Restaurant and Bar in La Grange Park. More details to come. 800 Shermer Road, Glenview, coarseitalian.com

Closings

LOGAN SQUARE — Philly’s Best in Logan Square is closing after 17 years, Block Club Chicago reported. The other two locations at 907 W. Belmont Ave. and 769 W. Jackson Boulevard will remain open. 2436 N. Milwaukee Ave.

GOLD COAST — Mother’s Too is closing, according to a Facebook post. Eater reported that the new landlord declined to renew the bar’s lease. 14 W Division St.

