Southeast Franchise Forum Names Tray Doster as New Chairman

SEFF Announces 2019 Board & Committee Members

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The Southeast Franchise Forum (SEFF) has named a new Chairman, Vice Chairman and board member to its 11-member board of directors. Tray Doster, CFE, will lead SEFF as its new Chairman with Clarissa Bradstock, who has served in the role for the past three years, named Chair Emeritus. In addition, Charles Watson, CFE, is named Vice Chairman and Horace Williams, CFE, joins as a new board member.

Tray Doster

SEFF’s new Chairman, Tray Doster, is Director of Franchise Sales for Zaxby’s Franchising, LLC. Tray joined the Zaxby’s family in 2007 when the brand had 325 restaurants open. Today, the popular fast casual brand has expanded to more than 900 locations. Prior to his current role as Director of Franchise Sales, his responsibility was split between franchise development and real estate/site selection. Tray is an active member of the International Franchise Association and earned his Certified Franchise Executive designation in 2014. He has been a member of the Southeast Franchise Forum for 12 years. Tray, his wife Michelle and their 15-year-old daughter Allison reside in Athens, Georgia.

Charles Watson

Charles Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, is SEFF’s new Vice Chairman. Charles was recently named CEO and will lead the brand through its next phase of strategic growth. Charles has more than 10 years of experience with Tropical Smoothie Café and led the company’s franchise development efforts since 2010. He has been the Chief Development Officer since 2015 and directly responsible for selling more than 800 franchises during his tenure with the company. A veteran hospitality professional, he has worked for several hospitality-related companies, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Intercontinental Hotels Group, US Franchise Systems, Inc. and Hospitality Real Estate Counselors. Charles is a graduate of The Hotel School at Cornell University and also holds a Masters of Business Administration from The Terry School of Business at The University of Georgia.

Horace Williams

Horace Williams, Vice President of Franchise Operations for HoneyBaked Ham, joins the SEFF Board. Horace is a seasoned operational professional who also has considerable sales and marketing leadership experience. He has a proven track record of crafting and executing strategies that reduce costs, improve service, drive revenue growth and increase profitability for franchisees and franchisor. He has extensive experience with corporate revitalization for both startup enterprises and high-growth companies. Prior to joining HoneyBaked Ham, Horace served in senior positions with Yum! Brands, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Bojangles’. He also owned and operated restaurants within the Yum! brand.

In addition to Tray, Charles and Horace, the SEFF Board consists of: Clarissa Bradstock, Chair Emeritus (CEO of Any Test Franchising); Rupert Barkoff, Secretary/Assistant Treasurer (Partner, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton); Bill Bishop, Treasurer/Assistant Secretary (Partner, Grant Thornton); Dave Bridges, Membership Committee Board Liaison (President, The Leavitt Group Atlanta); Stan Friedman, CFE, Marketing Committee Board Liaison (President, FRM Solutions); Rick Batchelor, Technology Committee Board Liaison (President & CEO, Qiigo); Eric Gagnon, Program Committee Liaison (President, WeSellRestaurants); and Kathryn Rookes, Membership Committee Liaison (General Counsel, Premium Franchise Brands).

About the Southeast Franchise Forum (SEFF)

The Southeast Franchise Forum (SEFF) is a regional organization established to foster professional relationships throughout the franchise community and to enhance the reputation of franchising through the exchange of information, ideas and solutions. Members meet monthly to address local, regional, and national issues that are faced by franchisors and franchisees. For more information on the association, visit www.southeastfranchiseforum.com.

