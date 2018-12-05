South Whitehall's Duck Donuts debuts holiday-inspired features

Celebrate the season with holiday-inspired doughnuts, a Winter Roast coffee and more at Duck Donuts in South Whitehall Township.

The made-to-order doughnut chain, which last year opened its first Lehigh Valley location in the Tilghman Square shopping center, has welcomed back mint icing, seasonal sprinkles and its Winter Roast coffee, a blend of Central and South American medium-roasted beans, “boasting a sweet butterscotch flavor layered with notes of hazelnut and whiskey,” according to a news release.

The 4608 Broadway shop also is offering a variety of new seasonal espresso drinks, including a cookie butter chai latte, figgy pudding latte, horchata white mocha (creamy snickerdoodle-flavored latte with a hint of cinnamon) and “Snowbird” mocha (traditional peppermint mocha with a coconut twist).

Duck Donuts launched in 2007 with locations in Kitty Hawk and Duck, N.C., but its roots lie in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, where founder Russ DiGilio lives and the company's corporate offices are located.

DiGilio got the idea to start the business on vacations in the Outer Banks, where he and his family noticed there was nowhere to get "warm, delicious, made-to-order" doughnuts, " he said.

The company's first franchise location opened in 2013 in Williamsburg, Va., and in visiting it in 2016, husband and wife Jason and Rosanna Sowers were inspired to open their own shop in South Whitehall.

