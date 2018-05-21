South Side Film Festival Fundraiser to feature five courses from top Lehigh Valley chefs

Enjoy a five-course dinner featuring dishes by some of the Lehigh Valley’s top chefs at the sixth annual South Side Film Festival Fundraiser, 6 p.m. p.m. June 11 at Molinari’s in south Bethlehem.

Returning chefs Geo Dodig of Molinari’s and Dominic Lombardo of Bethlehem’s The Mint will join new chefs from South Whitehall Township’s Grille 3501 and Bethlehem’s Social Still and Back Door Bakeshop.

The evening will include an hors d'oeuvre from each chef, followed by five courses — also one from each chef — paired with wines donated by South Italy Imports.

The menu has not yet been finalized, but it will include an appetizer, pasta (from Molinari’s), seafood dish, main protein course and dessert.

Additionally, Fountain Hill’s Zen Chocolates will donate a sweet treat and Bethlehem’s Bonn Place Brewing will offer a special beer.

Tickets are $130, including tax and gratuity. Half of the proceeds benefit the 15th annual film festival, June 12-16. Info: molinarimangia.com.

