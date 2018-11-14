South Mountain Cycle & Cafe moving to larger space in Emmaus

Emmaus’ South Mountain Cycle & Cafe is pedaling into the new year with big plans.

The full-service bike shop and cafe is planning to move in February from 337 Chestnut St. to a larger space at 318 Main St. in the borough.

Husband and wife owners Chad and Heather Balliet purchased the former Emmaus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post building, which is more than double the size of their current bike shop and cafe.

The two-story building will allow for more dining, showroom and work space, Chad said.

It also will allow all of the business’ bicycles and other inventory to be housed under one roof, rather than some of it being stored in a separate nearby unit, which the Balliets also have been renting the past few years.

“We’re expanding and really excited,” Chad said. “We had an opportunity to purchase a building versus renting. I ran all the numbers and it made long-term financial sense. This will give us the ability to expand what we currently do.”

South Mountain Cycle repairs all makes and models of bicycles and sells a wide array of bikes, including road, mountain and hybrid, from top manufacturers such as Giant, Trek and Cannondale. Bike apparel, accessories and parts also are available.

“We sell bicycles for everybody — from the little kid and novice to the racers and rail trail people,” Chad said.

The business also features a cafe that serves its own certified organic South Mountain Cycle & Cafe Harvest Blend coffee beans.

Bags of coffee beans are available in four flavors; Harvest Blend, Guatemalan, Nicaraguan and Decaf, ground to your liking. Milk, teas and sugar are also organic.

An expansive beverage menu includes hot drinks such as cappuccinos, lattes and macchiatos; cold drinks such as fresh-brewed iced tea, iced chai and smoothies; and specialty drinks such as Girl Scout Cookie lattes, mocha specials and protein shakes.

The cafe also carries four flavors of biscotti from Bucks County Biscotti, along with pastries, muffins, cookies and macaroons from several Philadelphia bakeries.

Food and drink menus will expand at the upcoming location, Chad said.

South Mountain Cycle’s planned move is the second time the shop has outgrown its digs.

The business, which originated in 2004 at 303 Main St. in Emmaus, in 2014 moved to its current spot, the former Quaker Maid Kitchen and Bath space.

Initially, the Balliets will only utilize the top floor of the former VFW building, but they plan to expand offerings into the structure’s lower level down the road, Chad said.

The move date is not clear yet, but Chad anticipates the transition to be complete in late February.

“It can’t be any later than March 1,” he said. “That’s when our lease is up in our current spot.”

One thing is for sure: the Balliets’ dog, a chocolate labrador named Diesel, will continue to greet customers at the new location.

“People come just to hang out with [Diesel],” Chad said. “… I could post that we’re offering free coffee on social media and it won’t get any attention, but if I post a picture of the dog, it erupts. People love her.”

