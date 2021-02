Three South Florida Republicans — U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Salazar — broke with their party over what to do about Marjorie Taylor Greene, the conspiracy-touting Georgia congresswoman. One big factor: the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, just 25 miles north of Miami-Dade County, where Diaz-Balart, Gimenez and Salazar all live.