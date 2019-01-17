South Bethlehem Restaurant Week: Find dining deals at 27 participants, including new Zest and Sagra Beans

A favorite week of winter for foodies returns with SouthSide Arts District's Winter Restaurant Week, Monday through Jan. 27.

The event features fixed-price, multi-course menus and other dining deals at 27 restaurants offering a variety of cuisines - from Mexican at General Zapata, La Lupita and Tulum to Italian at Buddy V's Ristorante, Pujols Pizza and Sal's Brick Oven Pizza.

You can dine at new eateries such as El Jefe's Taqueria, Revel Social and Sagra Beans Coffeehouse & Roastery to longstanding establishments such as 24 East Asian Bistro, Deja Brew and The Bookstore Speakeasy.

Sample dinners include mozzarella planks, Buffalo shrimp tacos and fried vanilla ice cream at Tally Ho ($21); shrimp wonton soup, half order of satay chicken, tamarind shrimp with steamed rice and choice of dessert at Jenny's Kuali ($22); and blackened beef tenderloin, roasted salmon and chocolate caramel torte at Emeril's Chop House ($40).

Enjoy a two-course, $18 lunch, with main course options of an Asian greens salad with salmon or chicken, an Angus burger and more at the new Zest Bar and Grille.

Breakfast and lunch spot Roasted will serve specials, including cinnamon swirl pancakes and a portobello panini, while the new vegan restaurant VegOut (open 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday in Roasted space) will offer Buffalo mac 'n' cheese and a barbecue seitan sandwich on a brioche bun with slaw and apple berry cobbler for $25.

Other menu highlights include an arepa burger with fries for $7 at Golazo House and a $10 "SouthSide Bowl" (acai base topped with strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter, granola, bananas and cacao nibs) at Playa Bowls.

Other participants include Burgers and More by Emeril, Cafe the Lodge, Emeril's Fish House, Hill to Hill Grille at the Comfort Suites, Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub, Social Still and Southside 313. Info: southsideartsdistrict.com.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

