  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

South Allentown water main break: Boil water advisory lifted

December 31, 2020 | 11:24am
From www.mcall.com
By
Jennifer Sheehan

South Allentown water main break: Boil water advisory lifted