Sourdough starter does wonders for much more than bread

There was a time years ago when I was hooked on baking sourdough bread. I had the requisite starter you need to infuse the bread with flavor and leavening, and I baked it religiously every week. At some point it became too much for me and I gave up both baking the bread and keeping the starter.

Then early last year my friend Joanne Sherif, who owns North Park’s Cardamom Café and Bakery, launched a Friendship Bread project after hearing about it on NPR. Friendship Bread, also known as Amish Friendship Bread, NPR said, is the chain letter of baking — but in a good way. It’s all about avoiding waste and sharing with others. You see, when you have a starter, which is a combination of flour and water that ferments, you have to feed it more flour and water so that it creates the gases that are visible through bubbling. Unless you want an ever-growing starter, you have to toss part of it before adding equal amounts of flour and water to the rest.

By sharing that discarded starter, which is perfectly good, you don’t waste it; someone else can build on it and enjoy it. If you don’t have access to someone’s weekly discards, you can make it yourself. King Arthur Flour has a great primer on its website (www.kingarthurflour.com) — and also sells starter online.

Sourdough starter, whether freshly fed or discarded, can be used in all sorts of applications such as pancakes and waffles, cakes, quick breads, muffins, crackers and crepes. Discarded starter can provide a sour, tangy flavor, but just as important, moistness and richness. At first I had a limited range of options, only because of simple quantity. When I fed the starter for the first time, I added 4 ounces each of King Arthur white whole wheat flour and water. I built it from there, keeping it in a cannister in my refrigerator. (And note, I add ingredients by weight, not volume.) Unless I need more starter for a big baking project, I add 2 ounces of flour and water every Sunday, let it sit on the counter away from drafts for several hours until it bubbles up, and then store it in the fridge. Because it’s refrigerated, I only need to feed it weekly. If I were letting it sit on the counter, I’d need to feed it daily.

I have been experimenting with recipes beyond sourdough bread ever since Joanne gave me some of her starter. And I’ve been surprised by the options. I discovered that along with many food blogs, the King Arthur Flour website and Cultures for Health (www.culturesforhealth.com) are brilliant resources for ideas and recipes. Both have an entire section devoted to how to use discarded starter. On Cultures for Health, I found a delicious Chocolate Sourdough Snack Cake. Then I branched out with English muffins, biscuits and crackers. But my three favorites so far have been popovers, a double chocolate banana bread and — get this — granola.

Let’s start with the popovers, which I adapted from King Arthur Flour. Who doesn’t adore airy popovers? Along with the intriguing sourdough flavor these have, I added something a little extra: everything topping — you know, the topping you find on bagels. You can find this everything topping online at King Arthur Flour and locally at Trader Joe’s. If you’re not a fan, no worries. You can leave them naked. You can make them a little sweet by topping them in cinnamon sugar. You could also top them with finely chopped toasted nuts, with or without sugar.

The other delightful aspect of these popovers is how ridiculously easy they are to make. You’ll heat up milk until it’s just warm — not hot! Then you’ll combine the milk with eggs, the sourdough starter, and a little salt. Whisk in the flour — but don’t over mix. A few lumps are just fine. This batter is very forgiving. Then you’ll bake them. If you are going to add a topping, melt butter in a wide little bowl just before the popovers come out of the oven. Then pull them out of the cups, dip and roll.

Next up is the banana bread. I enjoy a good banana bread as much as anyone, but I also love chocolate. Adding sourdough starter turns this into a deeply rich, moist cake with slight sour notes.

When preparing the batter, set it up in thirds:

• Sift together then mix the dry ingredients, including unsweetened cocoa powder

• Cream the butter with the sugar and then add the other “liquid” ingredients

• Mash the bananas before adding the starter

It will all come together in the bowl of your stand mixer with the addition of chocolate chips. You could use semi-sweet chips, but be bold and go for dark chocolate. My favorite brand is Guittard, along with their Cocoa Rouge unsweetened cocoa powder. They make this bread magical.

Finally, there’s the granola, which I make with oats, nuts, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, dried fruit, coconut flakes and chocolate-covered cocoa nibs. I know this sounds strange, but I’m totally addicted to it. It was an intriguing idea I had found online, and since I enjoy granola and had the main ingredients in my pantry and freezer, I thought I’d try it out with my own version. What does the sourdough starter add to granola? Think of it as a tangy binder. Once it’s added and then baked, you can’t see it. But, thanks to its subtle flavor, you’ll know it’s there.

While you can use the spent starter, you will want to refresh it a bit. So the first thing to do is mix it with a little water, a little flour and some brown sugar. Then, let it sit on the counter for three or four hours. It’ll get a little bubbly. This releases more flavor than it would straight out of the fridge, and the flavor is what you’re after here. Once your starter is ready, preheat your oven and start mixing the other ingredients. The dry ones obviously go together first. And you can be flexible with the type, amount and proportion of nuts and seeds you use. Add your honey or maple syrup to the starter mixture, along with vanilla and oil, then whisk it together and pour over the dry ingredients. Stir it all up and spread it onto a half sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicon baking mat. Off into the oven it goes. After it’s baked, let it cool before breaking it up into little pieces and adding dried fruit, cocoa nibs or whatever strikes your fancy.

The result is a great mix for cocktail parties — or in a bowl with milk. It’s sweet and savory and very crunchy. And it’s a versatile foundation for creating a snack based on your specific tastes or needs. You can add more brown sugar or honey or maple syrup for a sweeter flavor — or add mini chocolate chips or other sweets as well as cinnamon or cardamom. Alternately, you can minimize the sweetness and create a savory granola with more seeds and the addition of dried herbs. Even as it was, I sprinkled a handful into a bowl of Roasted Red Kuri Squash Soup I had made, and the sweetness really complemented the sweet/spicy soup and gave that thick texture some crunch.

Everything Sourdough Popovers

Makes 6 popovers

8 ounces milk

3 large eggs

4 ounces sourdough starter, fed or discard

3/4 teaspoon salt

4 1/4 ounces all-purpose flour

1/4 cup melted unsalted butter

1/4 cup everything seasoning (available from Trader Joe’s or King Arthur Flour)

Preheat oven to 450 degrees and add muffin or popover pan.

Warm milk in the microwave or a small saucepan until it’s just warm to the touch.

Combine warm milk with eggs, sourdough starter and salt. Gradually whisk in flour until it just comes together. Don’t worry about eliminating all lumps.

The batter will be loose, about the consistency of heavy cream.

Remove hot pan from the oven and spray it thoroughly with nonstick pan spray or brush generously with oil or melted unsalted butter.

Pour batter into the popover cups about 3/4 of the way up. If you’re using a muffin tin, fill all the way to the top. Space the popovers around so each one is surrounded by empty cups to allow the popovers to expand while they bake.

Bake popovers for 15 minutes, then reduce the oven heat to 375 degrees and bake for another 15 to 20 minutes, until golden brown.

Remove the popovers from the oven. Dip the top into a small bowl of melted butter and roll in everything mixture. Serve immediately.

Adapted from King Arthur Flour

Double Chocolate Sourdough Banana Bread

Makes one loaf pan or three mini loaves

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup unsalted butter, soft and cut into chunks

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup fresh sourdough starter

2 very ripe bananas

1 cup dark chocolate chips

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 1 large loaf pan or three mini loaf pans with butter or spray with Pam.

Sift together flour, baking soda, salt and cocoa powder into a bowl and stir to mix them thoroughly.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, add the butter and sugar and beat until light and creamy. Add the egg and vanilla and continue beating until fully incorporated.

In another bowl, mash the bananas, then stir in the sourdough starter.

Add the banana/starter mixture to the butter mixture and mix together at low speed. Then slowly add the dry ingredients. Don’t overmix. Finally, slowly add the chocolate chips and mix until incorporated.

Pour the batter into the loaf pans; if using mini loaf pans, place them on a baking sheet to make getting them in and out of the oven easier.

Bake for 45 minutes (mini loaf pans) to an hour (1 large loaf pan). Use a cake tester or toothpick to insert into the center. If it comes out clean, the bread is done.

Remove from the oven and let rest in the loaf pan on a rack for 10 minutes, then carefully remove the bread from the pan and place on the rack to completely cool.

Sourdough Oats and Nuts Granola

4 ounces sourdough starter (100 percent hydration)

1 ounce room temperature water

2 ounces brown sugar (light or dark)

1 ounce flour (all-purpose, white whole-wheat, or whole-wheat)

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

5 1/2 ounces rolled oats

21/2 ounces lightly toasted nuts

2 ounces mixed seeds

2 ounces honey or maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 ounces neutral oil, like grapeseed

Dried fruit, cacao nibs, crystalized ginger, coconut flakes or other add ins

Mix first 4 ingredients and let sit at room temperature to ferment for 4 hours.

Heat oven to 300 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine salt, rolled oats, nuts and seeds.

Whisk honey or maple syrup, vanilla and oil into the starter mixture, then pour wet ingredients over the dry ingredients and stir to combine.

Spread in a thin layer on a silicone- or parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake for about 40 minutes, rotating pan halfway through baking. Remove from oven and let cool for about 15 minutes. Then break the granola into pieces and add dried fruit, etc. once completely cool. Store in airtight container.

