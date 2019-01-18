Souper Bowl: A decade of bowling us over

The smell of garlic gently sauteing in a pan filled the air as we entered the kitchen.

Shara Santiago gingerly stirred a vibrant orange broth, slowly incorporating the heavy cream. Around her were other young chefs chopping, slicing and stirring as they recipe-tested different types of soups.

Santiago, a Liberty High School senior, and the other chefs are students at Bethlehem Area Vocational Technical School, one of a record two dozen groups participating in ArtsQuest’s Souper Bowl X Jan. 26 at ArtsQuest’s Musikfest Cafe in Bethlehem. The students will go head-to-head with top area restaurants and caterers, all vying to take home awards.

Timed perfectly to coincide with the worst weather of the year, Souper Bowl is highly popular and typically sells out.

“There’s something about coming out and trying a bunch of warm delicious soups on a cold January day,” says Michelle Veresink Richmond, senior manager of membership and advancement operations for ArtsQuest. “And it’s a lot of fun to get out of your home kitchen and see how your soup stands up.”

Those who attend get to sample all the soups and choose their favorite, with the winner taking home the title of “People’s Choice Souper Bowl Champion.” A panel of judges also scrutinizes the soups, choosing winners in six categories: vegetarian, seafood, cream, meat, ethnic and most original.

Last year’s Souper Bowl champion winner was Roosevelt’s 21st of Bethlehem with its “Beer Can Chicken Chowder;” runner-up was Volpe’s Sports Bar of Emmaus with a Beer Belly Bisque. This year, you’ll find a wide range of soup creativity, including Reuben chowder, sweet potato casserole soup, holiday chicken corn chowder, chipotle tomato, pear ginger soup, Canadian cheese soup, cream of crab, smoked beer braised brisket chowder and Dominican hot chocolate soup.

“The event is really multi-faceted,” Richmond says. “At ArtsQuest we try to bring the community together through the arts and celebrate it. In this case it’s the culinary arts, and for this event we have a wide range of chefs. We have culinary students who get a chance to come out and shine as well as the catering groups who get a chance to be visible and be in front of people. As for the restaurants, we all know the names but it gives them an opportunity to engage in the community in a different way.”

That diverse list of contestants is a long way from when Souper Bowl first began 10 years ago as a little event at the Banana Factory.

“When we started we had five contestants at the Banana Factory,” Richmond says. “At that point it was just a few community partners and restaurants. It’s amazing how it’s grown.”

The event will also feature music by Hot Club of Philadelphia and a raffle that includes prizes donated by the participating restaurants.

Proceeds from the event benefit the arts programming at ArtsQuest. In the last decade, the Souper Bowl has raised $120,000.

“Souper Bowl is the one that’s really stood the test of time,” Richmond says. “We’re thrilled to celebrate that.

DETAILS

Souper Bowl

What: A tasting event featuring soups from two dozen area restaurants and caterers

When: Jan. 26

Where: Musikfest Cafe, ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem

Hours: Noon-3 p.m. (VIP hour sold out)

How much: $39; $34, ArtsQuest members

Info: 610-297-7100, steelstacks.org

SOUPER BOWL PARTICIPANTS

Almost Home Catering (Allentown)

Bethlehem Area Vocational Technical School -- Culinary Arts

Cafe the Lodge (Bethlehem)

Cathy's Creative Catering and Cafe (Catasauqua)

Estelle's Catering (Northampton)

Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works

Forks Mediterranean Deli

Hops Fogelsville Hotel

Hops at The Paddock (Allentown)

Iron Lakes Country Club (North Whitehall Township)

Joe's Tavern (Bethlehem)

Johnny's Bagels and Deli (Bethlehem)

Mainland Grille (Harleysville)

Mill Creek Pizza (Lower Macungie Township)

Molly's Irish Grille and Sports Pub (Bethlehem)

Pho Le (Allentown)

Social Still (Bethlehem)

Southside 313 Bar & Grille (Bethlehem)

Spinnerstown Hotel (Quakertown)

Steel Club (Hellertown)

STRUT Catering Co. (Allentown)

The Bayou (Bethlehem)

The View at Morgan Hill (Easton)

Volpe's Sports Bar (Emmaus)

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628