Soup, tempura and more great recipes for winter squash, now in season

What’s in season: Find yourself puzzled by all the varieties of winter squash that start showing up this time of year? From acorn, butternut and kabocha to more unusual varieties such as sweet and creamy chirimin, mild buttercup and nutty potimarron, winter squash is a world unto itself. As always, check with the farmer at your local market for suggestions and flavor characteristics when an uncommon variety catches your eye. Winter squash begin showing up in early fall and are generally available until the start of spring. Varieties are known for their seeds and hard outer skin, which helps preservation through the winter months.

What to cook: Winter squash take well to a host of preparations, from roasting and boiling to steaming, grilling and even deep-frying. To roast a whole squash, halve it and remove the seeds and stringy interior. Place the squash cut-side down and roast at 400 degrees, until a knife easily pierces the sides. When cool, spoon out the tender interior to use in soufflés or soups, a quick mash or pie filling. Cut a large squash into smaller wedges, then roast or grill and add to salads or toss with spices. Or try slicing squash into thin strips, dip into tempura or buckwheat batter and deep-fry them.

What’s on the horizon: Kale and other winter lettuces are showing up, as are Brussels sprouts.

