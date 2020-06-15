Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Teams Up with Nolan Ryan Angus Beef

Two Texas Legends Launch Texas Triple Play Available at all 19 North Texas Locations for July 4th Weekend

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) North Texas’s favorite family-owned bar-b-que spot is teaming up with Nolan Ryan Angus Beef as the exclusive Bar-B-Que restaurant to carry their premium, high-quality, all-natural beef at all 19 Soulman’s locations throughout North Texas locations.

“Soulman’s Bar-B-Que and Nolan Ryan Angus Beef have a shared commitment to quality in freshness, flavor, and the foundations that serve our communities, families and environment,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “Nolan Ryan Angus Beef is raised by ranchers who truly care for both the land and the animals. By incorporating the USDA Certified Tender program, Nolan Ryan Angus Beef meets and exceeds normal selection criteria in providing exceptional tenderness and consistency that we are proud to serve to each of our customers. The meat is just that good!”

Alongside Nolan Ryan, the beloved icon of America’s favorite pastime, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is introducing the world to the Texas Triple Play available for July 4th weekend.

The Texas Triple Play includes one pound of sliced Nolan Ryan’s Angus Beef, one pound of Soulman’s signature sausage and one slab of tender ribs, cooked low and slow over hickory wood for only $49.99. Customers can add on family size sides (32 oz) for $7.99. To top it off, a pan of banana pudding that feeds ten can be added for $10.99.

Pre-orders have begun at https://soulmans.com/texas-triple-play-pre-order-2020/ for pick up on Thursday, July 2, Friday, July 3 or Saturday, July 4.

“We are proud to be a part of this homegrown partnership to serve Texas Bar-B-Que lovers. With a shared passion for great food and fellowship, the future growth we will experience together is very bright,” says Nolan Ryan.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 19 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs, Terrell , Van and Wylie . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

Contact:

Dana Cobb

PR@soulmans.com

972-955-9747