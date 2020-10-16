Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Teams Up with Carter BloodCare for an Unprecedented Season of Giving

Announcing Blood Drives at all 18 Soulman’s Locations throughout November

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Two beloved North and East Texas institutions have announced a partnership in the true spirit of giving this holiday season. With a united front, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que and Carter BloodCare are appealing to North Texans to donate blood to help meet the urgent needs of patients in the communities they serve.

“With the cancellation of blood drives after the closure of schools, universities, colleges, businesses and houses of worship, the effect on the blood supply has been profound and sudden. We at Soulman’s have always been encouraged by the generosity of our guests, so it only made sense for us to partner with such an impactful organization that is positively affecting our lives locally,” said Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

President and CEO of Carter BloodCare, Dr. Merlyn Sayers, says, “These are challenging times for the community blood supply. Area hospitals have resumed their full scope of medical and surgical services and they depend on a safe and sufficient blood supply. Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has stepped up and offered to host imperative blood drives throughout November, as well as thank blood donors with special offers and mouthwatering bar-b-que.”

In addition to on-site blood drives throughout the month, Carter BloodCare and Soulman’s Bar-B-Que are doubling the traditional Soulman’s Thanksgiveaway from 18 to 36 Thanksgiving family meals given to deserving North Texans. Each meal in the Fifth Annual Thanksgiveaway includes a bone-in hickory-smoked turkey or spiral ham, cornbread dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, dinner rolls and cranberry sauce. Nominations will open on November 1st here: www.soulmans.com/thanksgiveaway

“The Coronavirus pandemic has had a compelling impact on all of us in North Texas. Now, more than ever, it is important to the Soulman’s family to support our community by lending a helping hand to people who have suffered hardship in this tough year,” says Brett Randle CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. Remote Blood Drive Donations are scheduled at the following Soulman’s locations and appointments can be made in advance HERE.

Terrell: Monday, Nov. 9th from 12p -5p

Allen: Wednesday, Nov. 11th from 12p-6p

Van: Friday Nov. 13th from 12p-5p

Mesquite: Friday, Nov. 13th from 12p -5p

Quinlan: Monday, Nov. 16th from 12p-5p

Sulphur Springs: Monday, Nov. 16th from 12p-5p

Garland: Monday, Nov. 16th from 1p-6p

Hurst: Monday, Nov. 16th from 2p-6p

Lewisville: Friday, Nov. 20th from 11a-5p

Greenville: Friday, Nov. 20th from 12p-5p

Lancaster: Saturday, Nov. 21st from 12p-5p

Forney: Saturday, Nov. 21st from 12p -5p

Red Oak: Sunday, Nov. 22nd from 12p-5p

Royse City: Monday, Nov. 23rd from 1p-6p

Rockwall: Tuesday, Nov. 24th

I-30 and Ridge Road 11a -2p

Goliad 4p-7p

Mansfield: Tuesday, Nov. 24th from 11a-2p

Cedar Hill: Tuesday, Nov. 24th from 4p-7p

As a thank you, donors will be receiving coupon for $5.00 off an order of $10.00 or more, courtesy of Soulmans Bar-B-Que.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. Tu centro de sangre comunitario.

Contact:

Dana Cobb

PR@soulmans.com

972-955-9747

Linda Goelzer, APR

lgoelzer@carterbloodcare.org

O: 817-412-5314

C: 817-709-9103

