Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Opens New Location in Southlake with Friends, Food and Fun

Westward Expansion in 2018 for North Texas’s Beloved Bar-B-Que Brand

Southlake, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Soulman’s Bar-B-Que opened their 18th North Texas location at 125 Davis Blvd, in Southlake, TX, with an official ribbon-cutting, record-breaking crowds and some messy fun with leaders of the Southlake community.

On Friday, February 16th, members of the Southlake Chamber of Commerce, including Southlake Mayor Laura Hill welcomed Managing Director Jimmy Salas and Soulman’s Bar-B-Que to the community, followed by lunch courtesy of Southlake’s newest meaty neighbor.

On Saturday, February 17th, as part of their traditional family-friendly grand opening activities, the restaurant hosted a rib-eating contest in which the winner selects a charity of their choice to receive a $1,000 donation from Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “We are committed to giving back to each of the communities we are blessed enough to be a part of. This is a fun way for us to raise awareness, get involved with and donate to nonprofits that truly make an impact on local lives, “ said Salas.

Cleaning his plate of juicy, saucy ribs in record time, Southlake City Council member John Huffman– the winner- chose to donate to GRACE Grapevine, a Texas-based nonprofit relief agency which provides food, clothing, financial assistance, and other vital necessities to people who are struggling with a limited income or recent emergency.

Other contest participants included Eric McDade, Southlake Carroll Basketball Coach; Southlake Police Officer Christopher Branham and Josh Bors from the Southlake Fire Department.

“Southlake is a great community and Soulman’s is proud to be a part of it,” said Soulman’s COO, Randal McGee. “Soulman’s is in a pretty explosive time of regional growth, and having franchise partners, like Jimmy and Patrick Villagran who are as committed to the community is truly a blessing.“



About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please barbecue lovers…Texans! Their selections of meats are cooked “low and slow” over hickory in a time-honored tradition: beef brisket, ham, hot links, sausage, turkey, chicken, pulled pork and, the crowd favorite, ribs. Ranch House Beans and Spicy Cream Corn are among the delicious homemade sides.

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 19 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall (2), Royse City, Southlake, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

Contact:

Dana Cobb

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

pr@soulmans.com